Live Cell Imaging Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.9% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Live Cell Imaging Market is Segmented by Product (Equipment, Consumable and Software), Application (Cell Biology, Developmental Biology, Stem Cell & Drug Discovery and Others), Technology (Time-lapse Microscopy, Fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), Fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), High content screening (HCS) and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast up to 2027. This report is published in Valuates Reports under the Biological Sciences Category

The Live Cell Imaging Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 8.9% CAGR by 2027.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the live cell imaging market are:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the Live Cell Imaging market is the growing cancer research. Scientists employ the Live Cell Imaging method to examine cellular dynamics in order to gain a better understanding of the cell's biological function. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Live cell imaging market.

The live cell imaging market is growing due to the rising demand for live-cell imaging systems in drug development. In addition, live cell imaging has a wide range of applications, as it can be used to understand dynamic processes, cellular structures, cellular integrity, localization of molecules, enzyme activity, protein trafficking, exocytosis, and endocytosis. These factors are expected to further propel the live cell imaging market.

Furthermore, the governments are prominently taking initiatives to invest in cell-based research. This in turn is expected to fuel the Live Cell Imaging Market.

The live cell imaging market is growing due to the rising demand for live cell imaging systems in drug development and government funding in live cell imaging systems evolution and advances.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF LIVE CELL IMAGING MARKET:

Internal structures and cellular functions can be observed in real-time and across time using live cell imaging techniques. In the field of cell biology, understanding cellular architecture and dynamic processes are crucial. When opposed to a snapshot offered by imaging studies of fixed cells, the study of dynamic changes provides deeper information into a cell's functions. Live cell imaging gives more trustworthy and meaningful information than fixed cell microscopy because it is less prone to experimental artifacts. The market for live cell imaging is predicted to develop as a result of this aspect.

Increasing use of Live Cell Imaging techniques in cell biology research is expected to drive the Live Cell Imaging Market growth. Live-cell imaging techniques are being used by cell biologists to gain insight into the underlying basis of cellular and tissue structure and function. The rapid advancements in fluorescent protein, quantum dot, and synthetic fluorophore technologies are assisting these investigations. To execute successful live-cell imaging research, a number of technological hurdles must be solved, including the ability to keep cells healthy on the microscope stage for long periods of time. Instrumentation advancements (microscope systems, cameras, filter technology, and illuminating devices) have enabled high spatial and temporal resolution imaging of a variety of dynamic events over a wide range of time scales.

The Live Cell Imaging technique allows researchers to monitor internal cell structures, interactions, and processes in real-time, and over time. In drug discovery, understanding the dynamic processes of cells provides an enhanced picture of drug pharmacology, enabling more reliable predictions of clinical responses earlier in the process. Furthermore, more detailed imaging techniques are required for stem cell technologies. The purpose of Live cell imaging in stem cells is to determine the state of differentiation, cellular function, purity, and cell location. These factors are expected to propel the live cell imaging market.

Technological advancements are expected to further increase the LIve cell imaging market growth. A variety of contrast-enhanced imaging technologies for optical microscopy are used to image live cells. The majority of studies employ one of the numerous varieties of fluorescence microscopy, which is frequently paired with transmitted light techniques. Continuous improvements in imaging techniques and fluorescent probe design increase the power of this approach, ensuring that live-cell imaging remains a valuable tool in biology.

LIVE CELL IMAGING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on application, the cell biology segment leads the market. This is because the number of researchers working on molecular interaction networks is expanding. Filter techniques and better illumination equipment are further advancements that make the treatment possible. Cell biologists also employ live cell imaging to better understand the fundamental cellular structures and how they interact at the tissue level.

Based on technology, the fluorescence resonance energy transfer segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Geographically, the North American area holds a prominent position in the market. The considerable position is due to the growing demand for live cell imaging for drug discovery as well as the increased number of products introduced in this region. The live cell imaging technology aids drug discovery by allowing researchers to better comprehend cell processes, resulting in a more detailed image of drug pharmacology.

Based on the product, the equipment is expected to hold a significant market share during the forecast period.

Leading Companies Covered in this Report are:

Nikon Instruments Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Molecular Devices LLC

BioTek Instruments Inc

PerkinElmer Inc

Bruker Corporation

General Electric

Olympus Corporation

Cytoskeleton Inc.

Merck KGaA

