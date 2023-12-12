Live Cell Imaging Market to Reach $5.2 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 8.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Technological advancements in live cell imaging systems, increase in adoption of high-content screening (HCS) in drug discovery, and rise in new product launches for live cell imaging technologies are the factors that drive the growth of the global live cell imaging market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Live Cell Imaging Market by Product Type (Instruments, Accessories and Consumables and Software), Application (Cell Biology, Stem Cells, Developmental Biology, and Drug Discovery), Technology (Time-lapse Microscopy, Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET), Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP), High-Content Screening (HCS), and Other Technologies) and End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, Contract Research Organizations, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global live cell imaging industry generated $2.3 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $5.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.2% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Technological advancements in live cell imaging systems, rise in adoption of high-content screening (HCS) in drug discovery, and rise in new product launches for live cell imaging technologies drive the growth of the global live cell imaging market. However, high cost and maintenance of live cell imaging systems are expected to restrict the market growth. Moreover, growth in opportunities in emerging markets presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $2.3 billion Market Size in 2032 $5.2 billion CAGR 8.2 % No. of Pages in Report 285 Segments Covered Product type, application, technology, end user and region. Drivers Technological advancements in live cell imaging systems Rise in adoption of high-content screening in drug discovery Rise in new product launches in live cell imaging Opportunities Growth in opportunities in emerging markets Restraints High cost and maintenance of live cell imaging systems

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023 on the Live Cell Imaging Market

There was a heightened focus on cost containment and efficient resource allocation during economic downturns. Recessions often result in budget cuts, impacting research funding from both the public and private sectors. Reduced funding affects academic institutions, research centers, and biotechnology companies engaged in life sciences research.

Moreover, it hampers investments in live cell imaging technology development, slowing down innovation and the introduction of advanced imaging systems.

However, despite budget constraints, the significance of healthcare research remains pivotal, especially during challenging times. Diseases and health concerns persist regardless of economic conditions, potentially leading to sustained demand for live cell imaging technologies in critical areas such as disease research, diagnostics, and drug development.

The accessories and consumables segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the accessories and consumables segment held the largest market share in 2022, nearly half of the global live cell imaging market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for fluorescent dyes, imaging reagents and specialized cell culture media and wide availability of various consumables.

However, the instruments segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032, owing to continual advancements in imaging technologies, such as super-resolution microscopy and high-content screening systems, that drive the demand for innovative instruments with improved resolution and functionality.

The cell biology segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of application, the cell biology segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global live cell imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to increasing research focus on fundamental cellular processes, expanded applications utilizing live cell imaging techniques for studying cell division, migration, & signaling events and widespread adoption of live cell imaging in studying dynamic cellular behaviors.

However, the stem cells segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in focus on regenerative medicine, where live cell imaging plays a crucial role in tracking stem cell behavior, expanding clinical applications requiring real-time monitoring of stem cell-based treatments, and ongoing advancements in live cell imaging technologies facilitating precise observation and manipulation of stem cell behavior for therapeutic development.

The time-lapse microscopy segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the time-lapse microscopy segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global live cell imaging market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to its unique capability for continuous real-time observation of cellular processes, widespread adoption across various research disciplines owing to its ability to capture dynamic changes over extended periods, and its pivotal role in uncovering intricate details of cellular dynamics crucial for both basic research and applied sciences such as drug development and disease progression studies.

However, high-content screening (HCS) segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to its capacity to simultaneously analyze diverse cellular aspects, meeting the escalating demand for comprehensive cellular analysis in drug discovery and research. Moreover, the increase in integration of automated platforms amplifies the efficiency and scalability of HCS, enhancing high-throughput screening capabilities, and contributing to the growth of the segment

The pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies' segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global live cell imaging market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is attributed to the significant investment in research, driving the demand for innovative live cell imaging technologies, increase in adoption of advanced imaging tools in enhancing research capabilities, and fostering innovation in cellular studies.

However, the academic and research institutes segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2023 to 2032. This is attributed to increase in funding allocations research studies, promoting adoption of advanced live cell imaging technologies for varied biological studies. Moreover, academic institutions often act as early adopters of innovative imaging tools owing to their focus on pioneering research, fostering continual innovation in the field.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

On the basis of region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global live cell imaging market revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, substantial investments in R&D, presence of major key players offering advanced live cell imaging systems and the presence of leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. In addition, robust funding environment, coupled with supportive government initiatives, has propelled the adoption of innovative imaging techniques such as live cell imaging in academic and research institutions.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in R&D activities, with a focus on life sciences and biotechnology. Growth in investments in healthcare infrastructure, rise in awareness of advanced imaging technologies, and an expansion in biopharmaceutical sector have contributed to the heightened adoption of live cell imaging across Asia-Pacific region.

Leading Market Players:

Sartorius AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Etaluma, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Merck KGaA

Nikon Corporation

Carl Zeiss AG

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global live cell imaging market. These players have adopted strategies such as product launch, acquisition, and partnership to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

