Live Cell Imaging Market worth $4.3 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The live cell imaging industry is poised for significant growth and advancements in the near future. With continuous advancements in imaging technologies and the increasing importance of understanding cellular dynamics and processes in real-time, the demand for live cell imaging solutions is expected to surge. The industry will witness the development of more sophisticated imaging techniques, such as super-resolution microscopy, multi-photon microscopy, and light sheet microscopy, enabling higher resolution and deeper imaging capabilities. Additionally, the integration of live cell imaging with other technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning will provide advanced analysis and interpretation of cellular data. Furthermore, the rising application of live cell imaging in various fields such as drug discovery, developmental biology, cancer research, and neuroscience will drive the market growth. The availability of user-friendly and cost-effective live cell imaging systems will also contribute to wider adoption across research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies. Overall, the future of the live cell imaging industry holds immense potential for ground-breaking discoveries and deeper insights into the dynamic world of cellular biology.

Live Cell Imaging Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $2.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $4.3 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The global live cell imaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is driven by continuous technological advancements in live cell imaging instrumentation, including improved microscope designs, better fluorophores, and more sensitive detectors. These innovations enable enhanced imaging capabilities, better signal-to-noise ratios, and increased experimental throughput, leading to expanded applications and adoption of live cell imaging technologies.

Live Cell Imaging Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $2.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $4.3 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Service, Application, Technology, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America (LATAM) and Middle East and Africa (MEA) Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing adoption of live cell imaging technologies in emerging markets Key Market Drivers Growing availability of funds for research

The cell biology segment accounted for the largest share, by application in the live cell imaging market in 2022.

By application, the global live cell imaging market has been further categorized as cell biology, stem cells, developmental biology, and drug discovery. The cell biology segment held the largest share of the global live cell imaging market in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing research activities in cell biology. Live cell imaging plays a crucial role in this research by allowing scientists to observe dynamic cellular events, such as cell division, migration, and signalling, in real-time. The increasing research activities in cell biology drive the demand for live cell imaging solutions.

The time-lapse microscopy segment accounted for the largest share of the technology segment in the live cell imaging market in 2022.

Based on technology, the global live cell imaging market has been segmented into time-lapse microscopy, fluorescence resonance energy transfer (FRET), fluorescence recovery after photobleaching (FRAP), high content screening (HCS), and other technologies. The time-lapse microscopy segment held the largest market share in 2022. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the real-time visualization of cellular dynamics, advancements in imaging technologies, increasing research focus on cellular dynamics, and drug discovery applications.

The North America region catered the largest share of the live cell imaging market in 2022.

The live cell imaging market in North America has experienced significant growth in recent years, showcasing a robust expansion trajectory, owing to the well-established research infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical and biotech industry, increasing government support for life science research, technological advancements in live cell imaging, and collaborative initiatives contribute to the growth of the live cell imaging market in the North America region. Additionally, North America faces a significant burden of chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases in the region drives the demand for live cell imaging techniques for both research and clinical applications.

Live Cell Imaging Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing adoption of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery Rising incidence of cancer Growing availability of research funds

Restraints:

High cost of high-content screening systems

Opportunities:

Increasing adoption of live cell imaging technologies in emerging markets Applications of HCS in personalized medicine

Challenges:

Maintaining cell viability and cellular environment in cell cultures Image analysis and data management

Key Market Players:

Key players in the live cell imaging market include Danaher (US), ZEISS Group (Germany), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), PerkinElmer Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Etaluma, Inc. (US), CytoSMART Technologies (Netherlands), NanoEnTek Inc. (South Korea), GE Healthcare (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), Blue-Ray Biotech Corp. (Taiwan), CYTENA GmbH (Germany), Nanolive SA (Switzerland), Abberior (Germany), Phase Holographic Imaging (PHI) AB (Sweden), Cytoskeleton, Inc. (US), Corning Incorporated (US), KEYENCE Corporation (Japan), and Aligned Genetics, Inc. (South Korea).

Recent Developments:

In February 2023 , Nikon Corporation launched the Nikon Spatial Array Confocal (NSPARC) detector for AX systems. This detector enables high-resolution imaging of live tissue with minimal phototoxicity.

, Nikon Corporation launched the Nikon Spatial Array Confocal (NSPARC) detector for AX systems. This detector enables high-resolution imaging of live tissue with minimal phototoxicity. In January 2022 , CytoSMART Technologies launched Omni Pro 12, adding to the Omni live cell imaging product portfolio.

Live Cell Imaging Market Advantages:

Real-Time Visualization: Live cell imaging allows researchers to observe and analyze cellular processes in real time, providing dynamic and detailed insights into cellular behavior. This real-time visualization helps in understanding cellular dynamics, interactions, and responses to stimuli.

Non-Invasive Imaging: Live cell imaging techniques are often non-invasive, allowing researchers to study cells without causing significant disruption or damage. This non-invasiveness preserves the natural state of cells and enables long-term monitoring of cellular processes without interfering with their functionality.

High Spatial and Temporal Resolution: Live cell imaging techniques offer high spatial and temporal resolution, allowing researchers to capture fine details and rapid changes within cells. This level of resolution is crucial for studying dynamic cellular events, such as cell division, migration, signaling, and intracellular trafficking.

Multi-Parameter Analysis: Live cell imaging enables the simultaneous analysis of multiple parameters within cells, such as protein localization, cellular morphology, and gene expression. This multi-parameter analysis provides a comprehensive understanding of cellular processes and their interplay.

Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis: Live cell imaging facilitates both quantitative and qualitative analysis of cellular behavior. Researchers can quantitatively measure parameters such as fluorescence intensity, cell motility, and protein dynamics, providing quantitative data for statistical analysis. Additionally, qualitative observations and visualizations help in elucidating complex cellular phenomena.

Advancements in Imaging Technologies: The live cell imaging market benefits from continuous advancements in imaging technologies, including improved microscope systems, sensitive detectors, and fluorophores. These advancements enhance imaging capabilities, enabling higher resolution, longer imaging durations, and better signal-to-noise ratios.

Application in Diverse Research Areas: Live cell imaging finds applications in various research areas, including cell biology, developmental biology, neurobiology, pharmacology, and cancer research. It contributes to the understanding of disease mechanisms, drug discovery, and the development of personalized medicine.

Integration with Other Technologies: Live cell imaging can be integrated with other technologies, such as image analysis software, high-content screening systems, and automated cell culture platforms. This integration enhances data analysis, throughput, and automation, increasing efficiency and productivity in research workflows.

These advantages position the live cell imaging market as a crucial tool in advancing our understanding of cellular biology, driving discoveries, and accelerating advancements in various fields of biomedical research.

Live Cell Imaging market - Report Highlights:

The market size is updated for the base year 2022 and forecasted from 2023 to 2028 by studying the impact of the recession on the overall live cell imaging industry.

The new edition includes the impact of the recession on the live cell imaging market (especially the region-wise impact in the geographic analysis section) in 2022. There is a variation in the growth rate of the market due to the ongoing recession.

Additional points such as technology analysis, trends/disruptions impacting customers' businesses, pricing analysis, value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, patent analysis, key conferences and events (2022-2023), list of key regulatory bodies, regulatory landscape, Porter's Five Forces analysis, key stakeholders, the influence of stakeholders on buying decisions, and buying criteria among end users have been added in the market overview chapter.

The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation. This will help in the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating region/country, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Recent developments help us to understand market trends and the growth strategies adopted by players in the market.

Tracking the portfolios of prominent market players helps analyze the major products in the live cell imaging market. The new edition of the report provides an updated products & services portfolio of the companies profiled in the report.

Key market strategies/right to win, market share analysis for 2022, revenue share analysis of key market players from 2020 to 2022, and competitive leadership mapping have been added in the competitive landscape section of the report.

The new version of the report includes competitive leadership mapping for companies operating in the market. This new section is an output of a comprehensive study of the key vendors offering live cell imaging products & services. The top 25 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors, and these were evaluated based on market share/ranking and product footprint, rated and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant, referred to as Company Evaluation Quadrant, categorizing them as Stars, Emerging Leaders, Pervasive Players, and Participants.

The new version of the report includes the startup/SME evaluation quadrant for 8 companies operating in the live cell imaging market. This updated section is an output of a comprehensive study of the key startup vendors offering live cell imaging products & services. The top 8 vendors were shortlisted from a list of 50+ vendors, and these vendors were evaluated based on their product portfolio and business strategy, rated and positioned on a 2x2 quadrant, referred to as Competitive Leadership Quadrant, categorizing them as Progressive Companies, Starting Blocks, Responsive Companies, and Dynamic Companies.

In the new edition of the report, the Rest of the World is segmented into Latin America and the Middle East and Africa . Country-level markets for Brazil and the Rest of Latin America in the Latin American region have been added.

