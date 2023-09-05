Live chat software market to Grow by USD 428.8 million from 2022 to 2027 | The increasing customer expectations for real-time support and personalized interactions to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The live chat Software Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.91% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 428.8 million according to Technavio. The increasing customer expectations for real-time support and personalized interactions is the key factor driving the growth of the market. Nowadays, most customers expect immediate support and a personalized experience when interacting with online businesses. Therefore, to meet these expectations, most online businesses are increasingly turning to live chat software that can provide quick responses, real-time resolutions to queries, and personalized recommendations. Therefore, live chat software offers customers convenience, effectiveness, and a personalized touch during the interaction, which is expected to propel the growth of the live chat software market during the forecast period. Request a sample report

Companies : 15+, Including 3CX, Appy Pie LLC, ByteQuack, Chaport Inc., Drift.com Inc., Freshworks Inc., Grexit Inc., Habla Inc., HelpCrunch Corp., HubSpot Inc., LiveChat Inc., Podium Corp Inc., Roger Wilco LLC, The Pipedrive Services, ThriveDesk, Tidio LLC, Userlike UG, Vision Helpdesk, Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., and ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and companies landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: Type (Customer service live chat systems, Informational service live chat systems, and Sales live chat system), End-user (Large enterprise and SMEs), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including -

Increasing adoption of AI-based chatbots and virtual assistants for automated customer interaction is a key factor shaping the growth of the live chat software market. One of the emerging trends in the live chat software market is the rising popularity of AI-based chatbots and virtual assistants. Several companies are leveraging AI technology to streamline their operations and automate consumer interactions.

Moreover, some of the key benefits of implementing an AI chatbot are that the software can handle common consumer requests, provide quick responses, and even make personalized recommendations. Using natural language processing (NLP), these chatbots understand user requests and give appropriate responses. Therefore, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of the live chat software market during the forecast period.

The live chat software market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Live Chat Software Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the Live Chat Software Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Live Chat Software Market industry across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Live Chat Software Market companies

