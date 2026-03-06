Live Conscious® Launches Partnership with Vitamin Angels® to Improve Nutrition for Underserved Communities

Through their support of Vitamin Angels®, Live Conscious® is advancing their pledge to provide essential nutrition to 200,000 mothers and children in underserved communities across the U.S. and around the globe.

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Conscious® (www.weliveconscious.com), a premium wellness brand dedicated to empowering healthier lives through high-quality supplements with science-backed ingredients, has announced its commitment to support Vitamin Angels®, a global health nonprofit working to improve nutrition and health outcomes for the most nutritionally vulnerable groups, pregnant women, infants, and children, by delivering evidence-based nutrition interventions.

Vitamin Angels

Through a fixed annual pledge, Live Conscious® will support Vitamin Angels®' efforts to expand access to essential vitamins and minerals for underserved women and children worldwide. The partnership reflects Live Conscious®' belief that wellness is personal, but not solitary and that conscious living can create measurable global impact. Together, the organizations are working toward a shared goal of reaching 200,000 women and children in 2026. Already in 2026, the partnership has helped reach more than 40,000 lives.

"Our commitment to health extends beyond our customers," said Live Conscious® Brand Director Jillian DeMarche. "As a women-led team serving a 79% female community, we recognize the importance of mothers and children having access to essential nutrients needed for a healthy, productive life. Through our partnership with Vitamin Angels®, we're honoring the power of our community to lift others as we help build healthier futures, one conscious choice at a time."

Vitamin Angels envisions a world where every child, from the day they are born, has the chance to live a healthy and productive life. The organization helps at-risk populations, specifically pregnant women, infants, and children under five gain access to life-changing vitamins and minerals. Annually, Vitamin Angels® reaches more than 74 million women and children across approximately 65 countries and all 50 U.S. states, including Puerto Rico.

For more information about Vitamin Angels® visit: www.vitaminangels.org

Media Contact:

The Next Wave PR

[email protected]

508-207-2384

About Live Conscious®

Live Conscious is an award-winning health and wellness brand defined by the intersection of time-tested holistic traditions and rigorous clinical science. With over 12 years of experience and 19 million products sold, the brand provides high-potency, research-backed solutions designed for real-world results. Driven by a commitment to personal and planetary health, Live Conscious has facilitated the planting of over one million trees to date as part of its environmental restoration initiatives. Every formula reflects an uncompromising commitment to efficacy, utilizing clinically relevant doses in every product. We start with premium ingredient sourcing and independent third-party lab verification to ensure professional-grade integrity. Backed by an industry-leading 365-day satisfaction guarantee, Live Conscious empowers people to make intentional choices for their long-term health.

Awaken to Wellness at www.weliveconscious.com.

About Vitamin Angels®

Founded in 1994, Vitamin Angels® is a global health nonprofit working to improve maternal and child nutrition in underserved communities worldwide. We reach more than 74 million women and children in over 65 countries annually through an extensive network of partner organizations, including governments. By strengthening, extending, and amplifying our partners' impact, we help ensure the most nutritionally vulnerable groups — pregnant women, infants, and young children — receive the essential nutrition they need to support a healthy future. We deliver proven nutrition interventions, provide technical assistance, and test effective strategies to create an enabling environment for optimal health outcomes. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels® their highest marks for financial transparency.

To learn more, visit vitaminangels.org.

SOURCE Live Conscious