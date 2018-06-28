LIVE Consulting Awarded Best IT Services in Colorado by ColoradoBiz Magazine

Nick Nyberg, Co-CEO of LIVE Consulting, says LIVE Consulting has six "Core Elements" that drive the business.

"Our Core Elements – Collaboration, Commitment, Expertise, Growth, Expertise, Integrity, and Personality – are what form our culture. We hire based on these values and use them in every decision. This isn't just who we want to be; it's who we are."

Nyberg emphasized the fact that customers can speak with a human at any time, both in-person and over the phone. According to Nyberg, their culture is what sets them apart from other service providers.

"Our culture is unique," Nyberg said. "We take 'work hard, play hard' to heart. We have an ever-growing list of perks and great benefits. But most importantly, we promote from within – we reward people. Our people want to be here."

Nyberg said his team also enjoys the challenging environment: "Instead of working on a single network and knowing everything about it, you get to touch several networks and really grow in your profession."

LIVE Consulting is also devoted to helping the community. Every year, they donate a year of service to a non-profit. The company also has a point system so team members can reward each other with bonuses. Those bonuses can then be donated to a non-profit if they choose.

For the future, Nyberg and his team expect to focus on honesty, integrity, and personality.

"We're open, honest, and always taking the higher road with employees, customers, vendors, and everyone else involved. Helping people is the main thing. IT is a symptom, but understanding the people – why they're frustrated and how we can help – that's how we take that burden from them."

For other businesses who want to succeed, Nyberg recommends focusing on integrity and on building their culture.

"Be honest and have integrity in everything you do," he said. "Sometimes doing the right thing is expensive, but it pays dividends. Our employees trust us to guide them through this journey and to take all of us as a company to the next level."

