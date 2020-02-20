Live Demonstration of Radian Zoned Flash SSDs with IBM Research's Storage Stack

A high availability configuration based upon six RMS-350 U.2 SSDs, with Radian's implementation of Zoned Namespaces (ZNS), will be demonstrated with each SSD accessed simultaneously in dual port mode by separate host controllers in an AIC®'s HA202-PH storage server. This demonstration involves two instances of IBM's software defined log-structured array storage management stack. Each instance of SALSA accesses one port and 2TB of each of the six RMS-350 Zoned Flash SSDs, representing a single 12TB volume. The live demonstration will include the following benchmark tests running concurrently on each controller:

Block level tests with a single fio tester

Block level tests with multiple fio testers (noisy neighbors)

MySQL and the SysBench database tester

MySQL and the SysBench database tester along with multiple fio testers (noisy neighbors)

SALSA (SoftwAre Log Structured Array)

Developed by IBM Research, SALSA [1] is a flexible, host resident translation layer that can virtualize multiple storage devices (SSDs or HDDs), manage zoned block devices (SMR HDDs, Zoned SSDs, etc.), and be configured to adapt to specific workloads. Targeting the backend of Software-Defined Storage frameworks, SALSA can expose a Linux block device that can either be used directly by unmodified applications, or mounted by traditional Linux filesystems.

Zoned Namespaces (ZNS)

Targeting compliance with the forthcoming Zoned Namespaces (ZNS) specification from the NVM Express™ industry standards organization, Radian's implementation of Zoned Flash includes unique functionality such as Idealized Flash, the ASL Configurator, Decoupled Wear Leveling and NAND Maintenance that earned it the 2019 Flash Memory Summit's 'Most Innovative Technology' award for SSD firmware.

[1] Ioannou N., Kourtis K., and Koltsidas I. .Elevating Commodity Storage with the SALSA Host Translation Layer. International Symposium on Modeling, Analysis, and Simulation of Computer and Telecommunication Systems 2018 (MASCOTS'18)

