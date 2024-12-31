Live Earth Products Providing Dramatic Results At Homeowners Associations Across The Country

Application of Live Earth Products at HOAs sees cleaner, more vibrant lawns and gardens, with noticeably higher water conservation.

EMERY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With 82.4% of new homes sold in 2023 belonging to HOA communities—accounting for 40 million U.S. households—there's an increasing demand for innovative landscaping solutions that balance aesthetics, maintenance, and sustainability. Property managers looking to provide beautiful and vibrant landscapes for their growing communities while addressing environmental concerns should turn to

Live Earth Products, the premier producer of humic acid-based soil amendment products.

Live Earth Products, under the leadership of Vice President Russell Taylor, offers a sustainable solution to enhance soil health and promote vibrant landscapes across the country. Their premium blends of humic acid, natural conditioners, and essential plant nutrients are designed to improve the quality of soil while benefiting the entire landscaping and gardening ecosystem.

Live Earth's products address key challenges faced by HOA communities, including soil quality, water usage, and overall landscaping health. "Communities are increasingly turning to environmentally friendly alternatives for their landscaping needs," says Todd Burns of Live Earth Products, who for years has been successfully implementing Live Earth into the HOAs landscaping routines.

Live Earth Products enrich the soil with stable carbon through humic and fulvic acids, creating a natural reservoir for water and nutrients that supports healthier plant growth. This creates a powerful solution for maintaining lush, green lawns, beautiful flower beds, and thriving community gardens, while significantly reducing the need for excessive fertilization and water. Their humic acid based scientifically formulated products improve soil structure, enabling better water retention. This helps conserve water, reduces irrigation costs, and supports long-term drought resilience.

Humic acids also enhance the availability nutrients in the soil, promoting healthier plants and stronger root systems. This is especially beneficial for homeowners where maintaining consistently high standards of landscaping across the entire community is vital for aesthetic appeal and property value. At the heart of the fertilizer products is Live Earth Humate Soil Conditioner—a certified organic amendment enriches soil health naturally. Made from ancient plant material, Live Earth products provide homeowners with peace of mind, offering a safe solution for families and pets to enjoy lush, green outdoor spaces.

