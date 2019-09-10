Live Encompass™ SRS System Demonstration and Discussion at Qfix® ASTRO Booth #2314

AVONDALE, Pa., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qfix – Join us to learn new techniques for forming Encompass Mask Systems for efficient, accurate, and reproducible patient setups.

Please join Qfix in welcoming Jeremy 'Nathan' Jordan, MS RT(T) and Leesa Cordell, BS RT (R)(T) from the University of Alabama Hospital at Birmingham who will present a live demonstration and brief discussion on their early experiences using the Qfix SRS Cushion Support and Encompass System with Varian® HyperArc™ High-definition Radiotherapy. For more information on times please logon to https://qfix.com/about/news/live-demo-discussion-astro

Visit us at ASTRO Booth #2314 to see the latest innovations and live demonstrations of MR, CT, and treatment solutions during the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) annual meeting, September 15-17, 2019.

Qfix is a world leader in radiotherapy dedicated to helping medical professionals provide the best patient care with the world's finest positioning devices designed to enhance the probability of positive patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.Qfix.com.

