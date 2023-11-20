Live-fire test success for RTX's Raytheon Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor

Cruise missile acquired, tracked and intercepted – mission accomplished

WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, in support of the U.S. Army, completed a live-fire engagement using the advanced, 360-degree Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, known as LTAMDS. This milestone is the latest event in a series of ongoing development tests for the radar which will culminate with an operational capability level by the end of the year.

LTAMDS is the next generation air and missile defense radar for the U.S. Army. A 360-degree, Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, powered by Raytheon-manufactured Gallium Nitride, LTAMDS provides dramatically more performance against the range of threats, from manned and unmanned aircraft to cruise missiles, ballistic missiles and hypersonics.
The test consisted of a cruise missile surrogate flying a representative threat trajectory. The target was acquired and tracked by LTAMDS, its track data was passed to the Integrated Battle Command System, or IBCS, for launch command, and LTAMDS guided a PAC-3 missile to intercept. 

"When the LTAMDS contract was awarded four years ago, this was what we told the Army we would deliver: the world's most advanced and highly capable air and missile defense radar," said Tom Laliberty, president of Land and Air Defense Systems at Raytheon. "Seeing LTAMDS come to life is not only gratifying to the scores of experts who designed and developed it, but it reaffirms the commitment we made to deliver this exceptional radar to air defenders around the globe. We're now closer than ever to doing just that."

All six radars under the October 2019 contract have completed production and are undergoing simultaneous testing at various government and Raytheon test sites, conducting integration and test activities in parallel. Following the recently completed Contractor Verification Test, events will continue throughout 2023. Rigorous testing will progress in 2024, including robust environmental and mobility qualification, and expanded system of system testing, leading up to full operational capability in the calendar year.

About Raytheon Raytheon, an RTX business, is a leading provider of defense solutions to help the U.S. government, our allies and partners defend their national sovereignty and ensure their security. For more than 100 years, Raytheon has developed new technologies and enhanced existing capabilities in integrated air and missile defense, smart weapons, missiles, advanced sensors and radars, offensive and defensive cybersecurity tools, interceptors, space-based systems, hypersonics and missile defense across land, air, sea and space.

About RTX
RTX is the world's largest aerospace and defense company. With more than 180,000 global employees, we push the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. Through industry-leading businesses – Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon – we are advancing aviation, engineering integrated defense systems for operational success, and developing next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2022 sales of $67 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. 

