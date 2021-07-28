Live From Birmingham: It's Iron Valley TV™ Adventure Culture Celebrated with New Lifestyle Channel

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iron Valley™ Supply Co., debuts Iron Valley TV™, an adventure culture content channel that celebrates the outdoor lifestyle and those in the outdoor sporting goods industry.

Launched on July 27, 2021, Iron Valley TV™ delivers premier video content covering new products, events, dealer education and more.

Iron Valley™ Supply Co., debuts Iron Valley TV™, an adventure culture content channel celebrating outdoor lifestyles. Tweet this

Produced from an in-house studio in Birmingham, Alabama, Iron Valley TV™ enables Iron Valley™ Supply Co. to create and deliver valuable marketing content designed specifically to give their dealers an advantage in the marketplace.

The on-demand 4K studio sets a new standard for the industry. The studio allows for dynamic video backgrounds, livestream technology, a virtual showroom and the ability for guests to participate remotely. Iron Valley TV™ is the latest component in the modernization of the nearly 100-year-old company as it expands across the U.S.

"Iron Valley TV™ is the next step in our brand transformation. It is our intention to be the content leader in the category and Iron Valley TV™ is one way we're delivering on that promise," said Brent Wouters, CEO of Iron Valley™ Supply Co.

Iron Valley™ Supply Co. represents over 150 of the nation's foremost shooting and outdoor-sports brands and offers wholesale distribution to a growing list of retailers from the independent dealer to full-line outdoor sporting goods retailers.

About Iron Valley™ Supply Co.

Iron Valley™ Supply Co. was founded in 1923 in Birmingham, Alabama. This privately held wholesale distributor is a leading supplier of shooting sports and outdoor products. As a distributor of more than 150 of the nation's foremost brands and products, Iron Valley™ Supply Co. provides unsurpassed customer service, product knowledge and support to our dealers in hunting, shooting sports, and outdoor equipment. Our passion is rooted in the outdoor community, and we are steadfastly committed to serve as the Adventure Culture's Storehouse.

www.ironvalleysupply.com

Media Inquiries: [email protected]

SOURCE Iron Valley Supply Co.

