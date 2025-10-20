Live from ESMO | Hengrui Debuts Exhibition Booth with Landmark Data Showcasing Pharma's Emerging Innovation Power

BERLIN, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From October 17 to 21, the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Congress convened in Berlin, bringing together global leaders in oncology and pharmaceutical innovation. Representing China's advancing biopharmaceutical landscape, Hengrui Pharma not only returned with a comprehensive portfolio of oncology research but also debuted as an exhibitor, marking a new milestone in its global academic engagement.

Since 2016, Hengrui has presented pioneering research at the ESMO Annual Congress for ten consecutive years. This year, the company unveiled 46 studies across 14 innovative therapeutic programs, including nine oral presentations, two mini oral sessions, and four late-breaking abstracts (LBAs), underscoring its global R&D strength. These data highlight the company's commitment to multi-cancer coverage and multi-mechanism innovation in oncology.

In parallel, Hengrui scheduled a series of academic events, fostering in-depth dialogue with leading global experts and clinical researchers on cutting-edge topics in oncology. These initiatives established a dynamic platform for international academic exchange and infused Chinese innovation into the global landscape of cancer diagnosis and treatment – marking a new chapter in Hengrui's journey of international scientific engagement.

As one of the world's premier oncology platforms, the ESMO Annual Congress attracts more than ten thousand experts and hundreds of leading international pharmaceutical companies each year. The meeting showcases the latest advances in cancer research and therapeutics, serving as a high-level hub for academic exchange and collaboration. It continues to catalyze innovation and clinical translation across the oncology community, aligning with the 2025 Congress vision: "Standing by those who care about cancer."

Global Vision: China Innovation Going Global

At the ESMO 2025 Annual Congress, Hengrui co-hosted the roundtable "China Innovation Going Global," bringing together leading Chinese and international experts to discuss strategic pathways and future prospects for the globalization of China-origin innovations. During the global launch of the CARES-009 study, featuring Hengrui's innovative therapeutic combination of camrelizumab and rivoceranib, Academician Jia Fan of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Professor Jian Zhou of Zhongshan Hospital, Fudan University, jointly presented the latest global data from the study, garnering widespread attention from the international oncology community.

Ms. Jo Feng, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hengrui Pharma, led the company's delegation at this year's Congress. She stated, "ESMO serves as a premier global platform for oncology exchange, and this year, Hengrui proudly presented 46 research achievements – highlighting our growing academic presence on the world stage. As an innovation-driven global pharmaceutical company, Hengrui places medical innovation at the heart of its strategic vision, with a steadfast commitment to addressing unmet clinical needs. Looking ahead, we remain firmly patient-centric, continuing to advance groundbreaking therapies to improve the lives of patients worldwide."

Breakthroughs Across Multiple Cancer Types

At this year's ESMO Annual Congress, Hengrui had 46 oncology research projects accepted, including four LBAs, spanning 14 innovative therapeutic programs. Among these, nine were selected for oral presentations, two for mini oral sessions, 32 as posters, and three as e-posters. Collectively, these studies encompass more than 10 cancer types, including esophagogastric cancer, gynecologic malignancies, liver cancer, breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, lung cancer, sarcoma, biliary tract cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, prostate cancer, and thyroid cancer.

In breast cancer, Hengrui had 11 research studies accepted, comprising one oral presentation, one mini oral, eight posters, and one e-poster. Notably, an LBA featuring Hengrui's antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) trastuzumab rezetecan (SHR-A1811) compared with pyrotinib plus capecitabine for patients with HER2-positive advanced or metastatic breast cancer was selected for presentation. Multiple studies highlighting both established and emerging therapies, including pyrotinib, dalpiciclib, and adebrelimab, demonstrate Hengrui's deep and sustained commitment to advancing breast cancer research.

In gastrointestinal cancers, 14 studies were accepted, including two oral presentations, 11 posters, and one e-poster. Alongside flagship therapies such as camrelizumab and rivoceranib, four studies on adebrelimab in the gastrointestinal field were featured. In addition, investigational agents including HRS-4642 (a KRAS G12D inhibitor) and SHR-1701 (a PD-L1/TGF-β bifunctional antibody) were also presented, reflecting the strong momentum of both Hengrui's established portfolio and emerging pipeline in advancing care for patients with gastrointestinal malignancies.

In lung cancer, six poster presentations featuring camrelizumab and adebrelimab were accepted, underscoring Hengrui's expanding footprint in this therapeutic area. These studies covered both non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and small cell lung cancer (SCLC), further validating the clinical potential and versatility of these regimens.

Across additional disease areas, including gynecologic tumors, thymic epithelial tumors, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, sarcoma, prostate cancer, and thyroid cancer, Hengrui had 13 studies accepted, featuring a diverse range of innovative therapies such as camrelizumab, fuzuloparib, rivoceranib, rezvilutamide, adebrelimab, famitinib, HRS-7058, and HRS-4642. These included six oral presentations, one mini oral, five posters, and one e-poster, highlighting Hengrui's robust and broad-based R&D capabilities. In addition, two posters were accepted on hetrombopag and ondansetron oral soluble films, focusing on the prevention and management of chemotherapy-induced thrombocytopenia, nausea, and vomiting.

Dr. Frank Jiang, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of Hengrui Pharma, stated: "At this year's ESMO Annual Congress, we unveiled a broader and more impactful portfolio of research findings. The concentrated release of these breakthrough data not only reflects Hengrui's robust R&D capabilities, but also highlights the results of our science-driven, globally oriented innovation R&D strategy.

Our pipeline is both deep and forward-looking – while reinforcing our existing product portfolio, we are also actively expanding into cutting-edge therapeutic areas. We firmly believe that through this in-depth engagement with the global oncology community, we can better enable our breakthroughs to benefit more patients worldwide."

A Decade of ESMO Participation: China Innovation Going Global

Since 2016, Hengrui Oncology has participated in the ESMO Annual Congress for 10 consecutive years, consistently setting new benchmarks for Chinese pharmaceutical companies. Between 2023 and 2025, Hengrui presented a total of 119 research achievements:

2023: 36 studies accepted, including two preferred oral presentations, six mini oral presentations, and 28 posters, covering multiple therapeutic areas such as gastrointestinal cancers, breast cancer, cervical cancer, pancreatic cancer, and melanoma.

2024: 37 studies accepted, spanning 13 innovative therapies and more than 10 cancer types, including esophagogastric cancer, gynecologic malignancies, liver cancer, breast cancer, and lung cancer.

2025: Marking its first-ever exhibition booth at ESMO, Hengrui presented 46 studies across 14 innovative medicines. This milestone represents a significant step forward in Hengrui's internationalization strategy and its commitment to advancing global cancer care.

Commitment to Global Impact with the Promise of Patient Focus

Hengrui remains steadfast in its commitment to science and innovation driven by the goal of addressing unmet patient needs. Leveraging a global R&D network, the company is advancing innovative medicines onto the international stage. Through a strategically structured pipeline, continuous breakthroughs across multiple cancer types, and active participation in global academic exchange, Hengrui Oncology is accelerating the internationalization and bringing new hope and broader treatment options to patients worldwide.

About Hengrui Pharma

Hengrui Pharma is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research, development and commercialization of high-quality medicines to address unmet clinical needs. Its therapeutic areas of focus include oncology, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases, immunological and respiratory diseases, and neuroscience. Founded in 1970 with the core principle of putting patients first, Hengrui Pharma remains committed to advancing human health by striving to conquer diseases, improve health, and extend lives through the power of science and technology.

About Hengrui Oncology

Hengrui Oncology specializes in the development, production, and global commercialization of innovative cancer therapies. It is the first business unit within Hengrui to achieve technological breakthroughs and successfully enter international markets. Hengrui Oncology has established a robust and diversified oncology pipeline encompassing multiple tumor types, with a comprehensive portfolio that includes immunotherapies, targeted therapies, and ADCs. In key areas such as breast cancer, Hengrui Oncology provides full-course treatment solutions that span multiple lines of therapy. To date, 14 novel oncology agents developed by Hengrui have been approved for marketing in China.

SOURCE Hengrui Pharma