LIVE FROM THE ARTISTS DEN Launches Season 13 - Beginning the Week of September 16 on Public Television

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The innovative and long-running concert series Live from the Artists Den announced their 13th season will launch the week of September 16th nationwide on public television (check local listings). Episodes from the new season premiere weekly and feature performances by Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, platinum-selling, multi-talented pop futurist Charli XCX, Grammy Award-nominated and BRIT award-winning singer/songwriter James Bay and multi-platinum Australian singer/songwriter Vance Joy. The new season of the three-time Emmy-nominated, critically acclaimed music television series celebrates its 10th anniversary on public television this fall. Check your local listings to watch the entire season. Live From the Artists Den Season 13 was produced through the support of Colgate.

Season 13 Episodes (check local listings):

Shawn Mendes

Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes plays his most intimate show to date to a select group of 750 fans at 99 Scott, a raw industrial space in Brooklyn. Mendes, who has scored multiple consecutive platinum or multi-platinum singles, performed hits such as "Lost in Japan" and "In My Blood" from his latest album, Shawn Mendes.

Charli XCX

Platinum-selling, multi-talented pop futurist Charli XCX performs a special WorldPride NYC edition of Live from the Artists Den on The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District to 1400 fans. The event celebrates the LGBTQIA+ community and the importance of diversity and equal rights and marked the first time that Charli XCX performed new music from her third studio album titled Charli.

James Bay

Grammy Award-nominated and Brit Award-winning multi-platinum singer, songwriter and artist, James Bay performs for an audience of more than 700 fans in New York City's newly renovated Webster Hall. Bay captivates the room with anthemic hits including "Let It Go" and "Hold Back The River" as well as new single "Bad" from his brand new EP, Oh My Messy Mind.

Vance Joy

On a clear California night, multi-platinum Australian singer-songwriter Vance Joy performs a private concert for more than 700 fans at the Sunset Center, Monterey Peninsula's premier performing arts facility, during Monterey Car Week. The 17-song set features fan favorites like "Lay It On Me," "Georgia" and "Mess is Mine." The evening culminates with an audience-led chorus of the five-times platinum single "Riptide."

Since launching the first televised concert in 2009 with singer/songwriter Patty Griffin, Artists Den Entertainment has succeeded in producing intimate and unique experiences with over 75 cutting-edge, contemporary musicians at historic venues including Graceland, a 1930s silent movie theater, the world's oldest merchant sailing vessel, the New York Public Library, The World's Fair and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The series is known for identifying emerging musicians before they become major superstars such as Adele, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Mumford & Sons, as well as established artists like Norah Jones, Tim McGraw, Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello and John Legend. Recently the Artists Den kicked off experiential and merchandising initiatives.

Six years ago Artists Den produced the live concert Soundgarden: Live from the Artists Den at the Wiltern in Los Angeles in support of their album King Animal. That 29-song, two-and-a-half-hour performance has become the best-selling Soundgarden live show for an official release. To honor that performance after the death of frontman Chris Cornell, Artists Den reunited the existing members and produced national immersive experiences in New York, Los Angeles and Seattle. The immersive events surrounded fans with footage from HD cameras capturing 12 different angles of original concert footage as a one-night-only global IMAX screening along with a live remix of the original multitrack 48-channel audio in L-ISA Immersive Hyperreal Sound. Artists Den also released the limited-edition Super Deluxe box set of the concert on Blu-ray and vinyl with bonus materials and more.

Live from the Artists Den airs nationwide on public television in the U.S., as well as on international networks in the U.K., Japan, Germany, Australia, Canada, Israel and Latin America. The series is also available on 10 international in-flight entertainment systems. Filming for Season 14 will begin fall 2019.

Live from the Artists Den is a production of Artists Den Entertainment, presented by WLIW LLC in association with WNET, and is distributed nationally by American Public Television.

About The Artists Den

The Artists Den is a critically acclaimed television and digital music series best known for presenting intimate, secret concerts by extraordinary artists in non-traditional, often historic settings for the TV show Live from the Artists Den. The show connects fans with a unique and intimate musical experience for some of the industry's finest acts. Featured artists include John Legend, alt-j, Alabama Shakes, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, Lady Antebellum, The Killers, Zac Brown Band, and Shawn Mendes. Our artists have performed in a variety of extraordinary venues, including Graceland, a Masonic temple, a 1930s silent movie theater, the world's oldest merchant sailing vessel, a former archdiocese cathedral, The New York Public Library, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, and a repurposed window factory in Brooklyn. The Artists Den has filmed 75 episodes and is broadcast around the world in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Germany, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Israel, and across Latin America.

About WNET

WNET is America's flagship PBS station: parent company of New York's THIRTEEN and WLIW21 and operator of NJTV, the statewide public media network in New Jersey. Through its new ALL ARTS multi-platform initiative, its broadcast channels, three cable services (THIRTEEN PBSKids, Create and World) and online streaming sites, WNET brings quality arts, education and public affairs programming to more than five million viewers each month. WNET produces and presents a wide range of acclaimed PBS series, including Nature, Great Performances, American Masters, PBS NewsHour Weekend, and the nightly interview program Amanpour and Company. In addition, WNET produces numerous documentaries, children's programs, and local news and cultural offerings, as well as multi-platform initiatives addressing poverty and climate. Through THIRTEEN Passport and WLIW Passport, station members can stream new and archival THIRTEEN, WLIW and PBS programming anytime, anywhere.

About APT

American Public Television (APT) is the leading syndicator of high-quality, top-rated programming to the nation's public television stations. Founded in 1961, APT distributes 250 new program titles per year and one-fourth of the top 100 highest-rated public television titles in the U.S. APT's diverse catalog includes prominent documentaries, performance, news and current affairs programs, dramas, how-to programs, children's series and classic movies. America's Test Kitchen From Cook's Illustrated, Cook's Country, AfroPoP, Rick Steves' Europe, Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Television, Front and Center, Doc Martin, Nightly Business Report, Midsomer Murders, Lidia's Kitchen, Kevin Belton's New Orleans Kitchen, Simply Ming, The Best of the Joy of Painting with Bob Ross, and P. Allen Smith's Garden Home are a sampling of APT's programs, considered some of the most popular on public television. APT also licenses programs internationally through its APT Worldwide service and distributes Create®TV — featuring the best of public television's lifestyle programming — and WORLD™, public television's premier news, science and documentary channel. To find out more about APT's programs and services, visit APTonline.org.

SOURCE Artists Den