Live Good Celebrates 10 Years of Being a Force for Good

Live Good Inc. celebrates 10 years as a UCI student-run environmentally friendly and sustainable company with education and diversity as its core principles.

IRVINE, Calif., April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its start in 2012, the company was created as a direct response to an outdated model of mass production and unhealthy global manufacturing conditions. Founder and CEO of Live Good, Jennifer Chi, conceptualized a new mode of commerce by creating a sustainable manufacturing model focused on prioritizing human rights and environmental health.

For a decade, Live Good has been on a mission to address specific crises in manufacturing and distribution by developing a business model with a new vision– a vision of inclusivity, sustainability, and community orientation. Embodying the humanitarian spirit of servant leadership, Live Good has made progressive contributions not only to sustainable manufacturing but also to humanitarian efforts locally and around the globe by bringing people from all walks of life together and establishing strong partnerships to tackle the pressing issues of homelessness, food insecurity and access to education.

Living up to its name, Live Good is a force of good. Last year the company held many educational and charity events, partnering with the nonprofit Union Station Homeless Services (USHS) it held its first Live Good Charity Auction, A Celebration of Love and Unity Marathon where participants ran over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, and Lunch with the Mayor held at Palm Court at the Great Park in Irvine, CA. Attendees were treated to an intimate and private luncheon with guest of honor, Irvine Mayor, Farrah Khan. These events raised funds to serve and empower the homeless population in Los Angeles and Orange County.

For the past six years, Live Good team members have volunteered to serve Thanksgiving Dinner to the homeless in LA and Pasadena through USHS and distribute food at Saddleback Church Lake Forest campus drive-through food pantry.

Other community involvement includes working with Women in Information and Computer Sciences at UCI to develop programs designed to train women in high-tech and providing a mentorship program for at-risk youth from schools in San Francisco all the way down the coast of California to promote admission to colleges and impart skills necessary for them to realize their dreams.

To celebrate its 10 year anniversary, and continuing with its mission to uplift, support and serve others, Live Good will be holding a charity event in partnership with the Black Chamber of Commerce of Southern California to raise funds for YouthBuild Charter School in the Inland Empire.

"For the past 10 years, I have witnessed people coming together from all walks of life working on issues to improve and celebrate our common humanity. On this anniversary, I am reminded of philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson who said, 'The purpose of life is not to be happy. It is to be useful, to be honorable, to be compassionate, to have it make some difference that you have lived and lived well.'"

- Jennifer Chi, Founder and CEO of Live Good

About Live Good Inc.

Live Good is a UCI student-run sustainable company with education and diversity as its core principles. Its mission is to promote ethical business practices, sustainable manufacturing, and human rights in California and around the world.

Live Good was founded in 2012 as a direct response to current unhealthy manufacturing conditions. As a human rights investigator examining factory production in Asia with a focus on human trafficking, Live Good Founder Jennifer Chi saw firsthand the devastating toll present-day mass manufacturing has on human rights and the environment. The company's goal is to model and inspire conscientious manufacturing: promoting local, organic methods that make a positive impact on people and the planet.

The Live Good vision is one of inclusivity, sustainability, and community-orientation. With a focus on humanitarian work, Live Good strives for progress by building bridges and strong partnerships to unify diverse communities.

