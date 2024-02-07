Live Good Creates a Legacy of Impact with "A Celebration of Love and Unity" Event Series Launching a First-Ever Esports Charity Event

News provided by

Live Good Inc.

07 Feb, 2024, 10:15 ET

Live Good Inc., a pioneering student-run organization committed to making a positive impact on society and the environment, continues with its mission to uplift, support and serve others with its first-ever, "A Celebration of Love and Unity" esports charity gaming event.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the UCI Esports Department, the charity event is set for February 2024 and will be held at the UCI Esports Arena in Irvine, CA.

All proceeds will go to the YouthBuild Charter School in the Inland Empire to aid in supporting and providing the necessary tools to empower, educate, train, and employ low- to moderate-income, at-risk youth and young adults.

UCI is the first public university to create an official esports program. It was launched in the spring of 2016 and on September 23, 2016, the UCI Esports Arena powered by iBUYPOWER was opened. The program is directed by Mark Deppe and is recognized as one of the best and most comprehensive esports programs in the world.

Live Good Inc. has supported education, homelessness, and empowerment initiatives that have had a transformative impact on individuals and families. This esports gaming fundraiser is part of Live Good's "A Celebration of Love and Unity" charity event series. Past events include the "Live Good Charity Auction, Lunch with Irvine Mayor, Farrah Khan" and "The Celebration of Love and Unity Marathon held over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco."

Jennifer Chi, founder and CEO of Live Good, and her team have dedicated themselves to fostering progressive change and building bridges to unite diverse communities. From humble beginnings, this organization has grown into a dazzling powerhouse of positive influence, touching the lives of countless individuals and creating a legacy of impact.

"A special thank you to the UCI Esports Department for being a positive force in an exciting new industry. You are leading the way in creating a more inclusive environment online and we are honored to have the UCI star players participating in our first-ever esports charity gaming event. The purpose of this event is to raise funds for an underserved school while celebrating diversity and strength in unity. Thank you for encouraging these brilliant young minds to use their talent for good."  - Live Good Founder & CEO, Jennifer Chi

For more information, and updates about "A Celebration of Love and Unity" esports charity gaming event please visit Live Good Inc. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @LiveGoodInc

About Live Good Inc.

Live Good is a UCI student-run sustainable company with education and diversity as its core principles. Its mission is to promote ethical business practices, sustainable manufacturing, and human rights in California and around the world.

Live Good was founded in 2012 as a direct response to current unhealthy manufacturing conditions. As a human rights investigator examining factory production in Asia with a focus on human trafficking, Live Good Founder Jennifer Chi saw firsthand the devastating toll present-day mass manufacturing has on human rights and the environment. The company's goal is to model and inspire conscientious manufacturing: promoting local, organic methods that make a positive impact on people and the planet.

The Live Good vision is one of inclusivity, sustainability, and community-orientation. With a focus on humanitarian work, Live Good strives for progress by building bridges and strong partnerships to unify diverse communities.

Legal Disclaimer: Live Good Inc. is a sustainable student-run company based in Irvine, California, manufacturing a collection of organic sheets, duvets, pillows, baby blankets and activewear and is not affiliated or associated with any other companies doing business under the same name, nor is it a multilevel marketing (MLM) company.

Contact:
Adrienne Johnson
***@gmail.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/13005891

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Live Good Inc.

Also from this source

Live Good Inc. Celebrates Diversity and Unity: A Beacon of Progress in the Spirit of Crissy Field, Angel Island and the Buffalo Soldiers

Crissy Field, located in San Francisco, California, has long been a symbol of transformation and hope. Initially a military airfield, it underwent a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Education

Image1

Corporate Social Responsibility

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.