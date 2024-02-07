Live Good Creates a Legacy of Impact with "A Celebration of Love and Unity" Event Series Launching a First-Ever Esports Charity Event

Live Good Inc., a pioneering student-run organization committed to making a positive impact on society and the environment, continues with its mission to uplift, support and serve others with its first-ever, "A Celebration of Love and Unity" esports charity gaming event.

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with the UCI Esports Department, the charity event is set for February 2024 and will be held at the UCI Esports Arena in Irvine, CA.

All proceeds will go to the YouthBuild Charter School in the Inland Empire to aid in supporting and providing the necessary tools to empower, educate, train, and employ low- to moderate-income, at-risk youth and young adults.

UCI is the first public university to create an official esports program. It was launched in the spring of 2016 and on September 23, 2016, the UCI Esports Arena powered by iBUYPOWER was opened. The program is directed by Mark Deppe and is recognized as one of the best and most comprehensive esports programs in the world.

Live Good Inc. has supported education, homelessness, and empowerment initiatives that have had a transformative impact on individuals and families. This esports gaming fundraiser is part of Live Good's "A Celebration of Love and Unity" charity event series. Past events include the "Live Good Charity Auction, Lunch with Irvine Mayor, Farrah Khan" and "The Celebration of Love and Unity Marathon held over the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco."

Jennifer Chi, founder and CEO of Live Good, and her team have dedicated themselves to fostering progressive change and building bridges to unite diverse communities. From humble beginnings, this organization has grown into a dazzling powerhouse of positive influence, touching the lives of countless individuals and creating a legacy of impact.

"A special thank you to the UCI Esports Department for being a positive force in an exciting new industry. You are leading the way in creating a more inclusive environment online and we are honored to have the UCI star players participating in our first-ever esports charity gaming event. The purpose of this event is to raise funds for an underserved school while celebrating diversity and strength in unity. Thank you for encouraging these brilliant young minds to use their talent for good." - Live Good Founder & CEO, Jennifer Chi

For more information, and updates about "A Celebration of Love and Unity" esports charity gaming event please visit Live Good Inc. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @LiveGoodInc

About Live Good Inc.

Live Good is a UCI student-run sustainable company with education and diversity as its core principles. Its mission is to promote ethical business practices, sustainable manufacturing, and human rights in California and around the world.

Live Good was founded in 2012 as a direct response to current unhealthy manufacturing conditions. As a human rights investigator examining factory production in Asia with a focus on human trafficking, Live Good Founder Jennifer Chi saw firsthand the devastating toll present-day mass manufacturing has on human rights and the environment. The company's goal is to model and inspire conscientious manufacturing: promoting local, organic methods that make a positive impact on people and the planet.

The Live Good vision is one of inclusivity, sustainability, and community-orientation. With a focus on humanitarian work, Live Good strives for progress by building bridges and strong partnerships to unify diverse communities.

Legal Disclaimer: Live Good Inc. is a sustainable student-run company based in Irvine, California, manufacturing a collection of organic sheets, duvets, pillows, baby blankets and activewear and is not affiliated or associated with any other companies doing business under the same name, nor is it a multilevel marketing (MLM) company.

