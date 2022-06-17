Live Good Inc. Nominated for "Business of the Year" at the 2022 Celebrate Irvine Award Ceremony

Live Good is a UCI student-run environmentally friendly and sustainable company with education and diversity as its core principles with a mission to promote ethical business practices, sustainable manufacturing, and human rights around the globe.

IRVINE, Calif., June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Good is an inclusive and community-oriented company that embodies the humanitarian spirit of servant leadership. Live Good team members are dedicating their time to building strong partnerships in the community bringing together political leaders, local businesses, UCI and high school students, as well as church and community leaders.

Live Good was founded in 2012 as a direct response to current unhealthy global manufacturing conditions. While examining factory production in Asia, Live Good Founder Jennifer Chi saw firsthand the devastating toll present-day mass manufacturing has on human rights and the environment. Live Good was created to juxtapose this outdated, environmentally and socially destructive model.

The goal is to model and inspire conscientious manufacturing: promoting local, organic methods that make a positive impact on people and the planet. By manufacturing in the United States, Live Good can ensure that the highest standards of hygiene and fair labor practices are maintained.

Live Good seeks to address specific crises in manufacturing and distribution by developing a business with a new vision– a vision of inclusivity, sustainability, and community-orientation. With a focus on humanitarian work, Live Good strives for progress by building bridges and strong partnerships to unify diverse communities.

For the past six years, team members have volunteered in serving Thanksgiving Dinner to the homeless in LA through Union Station Homeless Services (USHS). Earlier this year Live Good hosted several events with USHS to raise funds to help individuals experiencing homelessness.

Other community involvement includes working with Women in Information and Computer Sciences at UCI to develop programs designed to train women in high-tech and providing a mentorship program for at-risk youth from schools in San Francisco all the way down the coast of California to promote admission to colleges and impart skills necessary for them to realize their dreams.

"It took a global pandemic to put everything into perspective. When life and death are at the forefront of your mind, the little things fade away. What really matters is love, family, community, and the chance to serve others. In the end, we are all human with the same basic needs… We are all equal and profoundly connected." – Live Good Founder & CEO, Jennifer Chi

About Live Good Inc.

To learn more about Live Good and sign up for their newsletter visit: Live Good Inc. Follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @LiveGoodInc

