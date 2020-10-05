Live Growth Opportunities Investor Conference October 8th

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Growth Opportunities Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, October 8th with the first live webcast at 9:15 AM ET

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3lcIUNp

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

"We are proud to feature those companies embarking upon their next stages of growth and welcome esteemed keynotes Scott Powell, President & CEO, Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC and Doug Gerlach, Editor-in-Chief, SmallCap Informer to take part in the discussion," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

October 8th Agenda:

Presentation Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:15 AM Keynote Presentation: Top Tips and Resources for Researching Small Cap Stocks Scott Powell, President & CEO, Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Doug Gerlach, Editor-in-Chief, SmallCap Informer 10:00 AM Novonix Ltd. (OTCQX: NVNXF | ASX: NVX) 10:30 AM Avicanna Inc. (OTCQX: AVCNF | TSX: AVCN) 11:00 AM Mirriad Advertising plc (OTCQB: MMDDF | LON: MIRI) 11:30 AM VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB) 12:00 PM Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (OTCQB: YNVYF | TSX-V: YNV) 12:30 PM First Responder Technologies Inc. (OTCQB: WPNNF | CSE: WPN) 1:00 PM Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX: NRIFF | TSX: NRI) 1:30 PM HealthSpace Data System Ltd. (OTCQB: HDSLF | CSE: HS) 2:00 PM Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX: MACE) 2:30 PM Imagin Medical Inc. (OTCQB: IMEXF | CSE: IME) 3:00 PM SenSen Networks Limited (OTCQB: SNNSF | ASX: SNS) 3:30 PM HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK) 4:00 PM Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: BABYF | TSX-V: BABY | FSE: 0YL) 4:30 PM Rhinomed Ltd. (OTCQB: RHNMF | ASX: RNO) 5:00 PM Flyht Aerospace Solutions, Ltd. (OTCQX: FLYLF | TSX-V: FLY)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

