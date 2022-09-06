Animals Make the Best Friends!

MAZATLÁN, Mexico, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher EnsenaSoft is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA, a relaxing open-ended social simulation game set on an island retreat inhabited by fun and engaging animal characters in a peaceful universe full of fun activities. Over two years in the making, ISLA SINALOA is available as a FREE-TO-PLAY download on iOS®, Android™, and the Windows® Store.

Launch Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEnusZsAGNQ

Live in harmony with nature as adventure and relaxation await you in the tropical island paradise of 'ISLA SINALOA' Tweet this

ISLA SINALOA features a large cast of colorful, friendly neighbors and animal characters. Your character is fully customizable, and 100s of options are available from the clothing store. You can tailor the look, features, and body expressions as desired, and when you are ready, exciting adventures and exploration await.

ISLA SINALOA challenges you to complete a series of fun and rewarding tasks. In return, you are given fascinating attractions to place, such as the Zoo, the Museum, and the Botanical Garden, collectively featuring more than 500 items to collect and learn from. Donate the fish you catch to the Zoo and watch them swim in the aquarium. Visit a remote island by talking to Dolly Dolphin, who, in exchange for a ticket, will grant you access to unique locations with mines to scavenge, pyramids with underground temples to explore, and even volcanic caves with rare gems and gold to mine. Items you collect can be donated to the exhibits or sold for profit in the games store, from where you can buy and sell 100s of items over time. The Museum has a rather large collection of fun and unique artifacts that you need to collect. They provide entertaining stories and historical nuggets guaranteed to make you smile. A large painting room with world-famous artists eventually opens, but it is your task to populate it by digging up treasure on remote islands, treasures that you trade for artistic loot with the local pirate! When you need a break, you can visit the Botanical Garden and smell the beautiful and colorful flowers you have collected during your adventures.

ISLA SINALOA would not be complete without a farm from where you can plant crops and manage the garden. Harvest your crops for assigned tasks or resell your items and take care of the cows and chickens. No retreat is complete without great food and entertainment! Visit the restaurant and purchase the ingredients needed for tasty recipes. The disco sells delicious ice cream and has a dancing floor with different genres of music hosted by the fabulous Alex DJ. You can even go on a Hot Air Balloon ride and visit other players' islands, and when fatigue sets in, call Byron Bat for a ride home to take a well-deserved siesta.

ISLA SINALOA is a paradise for casual gamers with more than 15+ mini-games to try out: How about a solitaire game? Or mahjong with Piao Panda? Why not build your very own arcade cabinet and try it out? You can cook and serve food by running a food truck owned by Nacho Dog! When you are not playing, you can build upon and expand your house by decorating each room with interesting wall decor, rugs, and unique furniture you craft or purchase when available.

ISLA SINALOA celebrates your birthday, and the islanders will host you a party. 10 major international holidays like Christmas, Halloween and Cinco de Mayo are given special treatment in the game as buildings and houses are decorated according to season.

KEY FEATURES

15+ mini-games, including a food truck that you get to run

Over 30+ animal characters to get to know and become friends with

Over 500+ items to collect and donate for island building exhibits

Beautiful and vibrant zoo, museum, and botanical gardens

Customize your character with 100s of outfit and character combinations

100s of craft-able items to decorate your island and home

Many holidays are celebrated on your island

You can share your island with your friends

Full of love and little surprises!

ISLA SINALOA supports English and Spanish with French, German, Italian and Portuguese translations in the works. There is even an excellent merchandise shop on ZAZZLE offering fantastic items featuring the characters expressing their personalities.

Isla Sinaloa is available from here:

Journalists interested in further information or additional assets may contact indie PR specialist Hans Olsen by sending an email to [email protected]. Members of the press are encouraged to check out the following Hotlinks for recent news and updates.

Developer Website www.ensenasoft.com Game Website www.islasinaloa.com Facebook www.facebook.com/IslaSinaloa Twitter www.twitter.com/isla_sinaloa Discord https://discord.gg/islasinaloa

About EnsenaSoft

EnsenaSoft is an award-winning game developer and publisher founded in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico in 2009, and consists of a talented group of designers, artists, programmers (and musicians from around the world) all committed to creating high-quality digital games content across all major gaming platforms and technologies. With a portfolio spanning hundreds of released titles, it is our continued promise to produce entertaining digital games to audiences of all ages and gaming preferences.

SOURCE EnsenaSoft