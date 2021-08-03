Live, In-Person Music, Magic, Comedy and Sports Entertainment by Armed Forces Entertainment Resume to Overseas Military Personnel

"While AFE had amazing artists and athletes who performed virtually for U.S. military members during the pandemic, nothing compares to live, in-person experiences," said Brian Burke, AFE Marketing & Business Analyst.

The new lineup of live, physical performances includes magician and comedian Mike Super; stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson; professional soccer players Sarah Huffman, Natasha Kai, Kassey Kallman, and Ashley Nick; and country music trio Runaway June.

Magician and illusionist Mike Super kicks-off the return of in-person events with his captivating performances in Alaska, August 5–11, and Hawaii, August 13–14. Super is known for his unforgettable performances on Penn & Teller's Fool Us! and as a top finalist on America's Got Talent (2014).

Next is stand-up comedian Preacher Lawson, with special guest Charles Engle, performing in Alaska, August 11–17, and Hawaii, August 19–20. Lawson is best known for his witty appearances, and his final round performance on America's Got Talent (2017).

AFE's All-Star Soccer Tour will kick-off at U.S. bases in Germany August 28–September 4, and features Natasha Kai, 2008 gold medalist, Kassey Kallman, National Women's Soccer League stand-out, Sarah Huffman, celebrated Women's Professional Soccer League player, and Ashley Nick, a professional player with the National Women's Soccer League. These incredible athletes will host meet & greets and sport clinics.

Runaway June, an all-American, three-woman band that blends bluegrass with organic harmonies, will bring their upbeat, artistic style to three bases in Alaska September 18-21. The recent ACM nominated trio will follow their debut album with more new music this fall.

Since COVID-19 began, virtual performances were offered across AFE's website, YouTube, and Facebook Watch, allowing military personnel and their families around the world to experience top-tier performances on their own schedules in their respective time zones.

The full artist lineup and schedule is available at the AFE HUB.

About Armed Forces Entertainment: Armed Forces Entertainment (AFE) is the official agency of the Department of Defense providing quality entertainment to U.S. military personnel serving overseas, primarily at contingency operations and in remote and isolated locations. Now in its 70th year, AFE brings a touch of home through music, sports and comedy entertainment to nearly 400,000 troops annually, providing our dedicated military members much-needed downtime.

For more information, schedules, and downloadable images, visit: armedforcesentertainment.com.

