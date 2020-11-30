Live Innovation Investor Conference & Webinar: Public Company Presentations December 3rd

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Innovation lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET on Thursday, December 3rd with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET.

"We are proud to feature those companies embarking upon their next stages of growth and welcome back keynote Scott Powell, President & CEO, Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

"Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC is pleased to again sponsor a VirtualInvestorConferences.com event. It is a great roster of presenting companies representing a variety of industries and countries. I would like to extend special thanks to the OTC Markets Group for allowing us to participate in what is sure to be an exciting day of corporate presentations from many high-growth companies," commented Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

December 3rd Agenda:

Eastern Time (ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Keynote Presentation: Doing your Homework: Being Prepared for Investments in Small Cap Public Companies Scott Powell, President & CEO of Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC 9:30 AM Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQX: MEDXF | TSX-V: MDP) 10:00 AM DHH S.p.A (AIM Italia: DHH.MI) 10:30 AM AAC Clyde Space (OTCQX: ACCMF | Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market: AAC) 11:00 AM Protech Home Medical Corp. (OTCQX: PTQQF | TSX-V: PTQ) 11:30 AM NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR) 12:00 PM Renavotio Inc. (OTCQB: RIII) 12:30 PM Rhinomed Ltd. (OTCQB: RHNMF | ASX: RNO) 1:00 PM Appreciated Media Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: AMEFF) 1:30 PM BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (OTCQB: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG) 2:00 PM White River Bancshares Company (OTCQX: WRIV) 2:30 PM Applied Graphene Materials PLC (OTCQB: APGMF | LON: AGM) 3:00 PM FinCanna Capital Corp. (OTCQB: FNNZF | CSE: CALI) 3:30 PM Cogstate Ltd. (OTCQX: COGZF | ASX: CGS) 4:00 PM dynaCERT Inc. (OTCQX: DYFSF | TSX: DYA) 4:30 PM Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCQX: THBRF | TSX-V: TBRD)

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

