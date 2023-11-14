Live, instructor-led courses part of SkillPath's new learning platform offerings

News provided by

Skillpath

14 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

MISSION, Kan., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If a robust new learning platform and library of tightly curated, on-demand business training doesn't catch business professionals' eyes, the 6,000 live courses included in SkillPath's training subscription just might. In fall 2023, SkillPath launched SkillPath Unlimited, a user-friendly learning management system with a built-in, searchable library of one-hour courses, microlearning videos, articles, and activities. What makes this subscription-based program unique is that it also offers unlimited access to more than 6,000 live, virtual courses facilitated by world-class business experts.

This training combination offers learners enormous flexibility. They can choose from an extensive array of business topics – leadership/management, soft/people skills, compliance topics and functional skills – with new titles and topics added or refreshed monthly.

Subscribers also choose their preferred training format. Scheduled live courses provide high levels of interactivity and time to work on exercises and share with other learners, as well as ask questions. These programs are three hours daily, running from one to five days. Many of these courses are approved for HRCI, SHRM or NASBA certification.

On-demand training programs built into the platform give busy professionals the greatest time flexibility. Highly popular micro-learning selections average five minutes in length and on-demand webinar videos are usually an hour long. Through the platform, learners can search, track progress, bookmark favorites, make notes, or even re-watch selections as many times as they like.

The new platform replaces SkillPath's STAR12 subscription-based training program. "It adds superior search functionality and a more tightly curated, intentional collection of training programs," said Teri Beckman, Director of eLearning Solutions at SkillPath. "This platform and subscription make it so easy to find exactly what you're looking for exactly when you need it, which is perfect for today's workers." A SkillPath Unlimited subscription is $499 per year but will be offered at an introductory price of $349, through December 31, 2023.

SkillPath is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and Graceland University affiliate, delivering strategic and innovative training solutions to professionals worldwide since 1989.  

To learn more about the SkillPath Unlimited platform, visit our website

SOURCE Skillpath

Also from this source

SkillPath and Graceland University Introduce Graceland Forward, a Fast-Track Continuing Education Program for Adult Learners

SkillPath and Graceland University Introduce Graceland Forward, a Fast-Track Continuing Education Program for Adult Learners

For many professionals, building confidence in their skills is more important than ever. That's why SkillPath, a professional learning and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Education

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.