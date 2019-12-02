Live Investor Conference & Webinar: A Global Portfolio of OTCQX Consumer and Resources Leaders Present December 4th and 5th

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

December 4th Agenda:

Eastern Time

(ET) Presenting Company Tickers 9:30 AM Clean TeQ Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: CTEQF | ASX: CLQ) 10:00 AM Global Atomic Corp. (OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO) 10:30 AM Deep Yellow Ltd. (OTCQX: DYLLF | ASX: DYL) 11:00 AM Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCQX: ALVOF | TSX-V: ALV) 11:30 AM Midas Gold Corp. (OTCQX: MDRPF | TSX: MAX) 12:00 PM Solvay S.A. (OTCQX: SOLVY | EURONEXT: SOLB.BB; SOLB.BR) 1:00 PM GoGold Resources, Inc. (OTCQX: GLGDF | TSX: GGD) 1:30 PM Brixton Metals Corp. (OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB) 2:00 PM Nouveau Monde Graphite (OTCQX: NMGRF | TSX-V: NOU) 2:30 PM Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCQX: SGSVF | TSX: SBB) 3:00 PM Bear Creek Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM | BVL: BCM) 3:30 PM Trustco Group Holdings Ltd. (OTCQX: TSCHY | NSX: TUC | JSE: TTO)

December 5th Agenda:

Eastern Time

(ET) Presenting Company Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Meritage Hospitality Group, Inc. (OTCQX: MHGU, MHGUP) 10:00 AM Tinley Beverage Co, Inc. (OTCQX: TNYBF | CSE: TNY) 10:30 AM Hugo Boss AG (OTCQX: BOSSY | Xetra: BOSS) 11:00 AM Assure Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: ARHH | TSX-V: IOM) 11:30 AM Rhinomed Ltd. (OTCQB: RHNMF | ASX: RNO) 12:00 PM VIQ Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: VQSLF | TSX-V: VQS) 12:30 PM Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (OTCQX: GBTC) 1:00 PM Capital Markets Overview of Cannabis Industry – Scott Greiper, President of Viridian Capital Advisors 1:30 PM 4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT) 2:00 PM Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: JUSHF | NEO: JUSH.B) 2:30 PM InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQX: IMLFF | TSX: IN) 3:00 PM G5 Entertainment AB (OTCQX: GENTF | NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: G5EN) 3:30 PM Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCQX: XEBEF | TSX-V: XBC)

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

