Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis Industry Companies Present January 9th

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 10:45 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 11:00 AM ET, on Thursday, January 9th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/010920CannabisVICAgenda

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

January 9th Agenda:

"As we enter 2020 and the cannabis industry continues to mature, we can expect to see new entrants and market consolidation cause power shifts and new opportunities for investors to participate in this dynamic industry. The Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference platform allows for investors to get insights from some of the leading players in the industry," stated Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications.

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

