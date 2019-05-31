Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis Industry Companies Present June 4th

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Cannabis Industry Virtual lnvestor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET, on Tuesday, June 4th.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/June4CannabisVIC

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

June 4th Agenda:

Eastern Time

(ET) Presentation Ticker(s) 9:00 AM Better Choice Company Inc. (OTCQB: BTTR) 9:30 AM Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCQX: CRTPF | TSX: CRDL) 10:00 AM MTEC/ MJFreeway (NASDAQ: MTEC) 10:30 AM Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB | TSX: ACB) 11:00 AM KushCo Holdings (OTCQX: KSHB) 11:30 AM iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: ITHUF | CSE: IAN) 12:00 PM State of the Union

Presented by Matt Hawkins, Managing Partner of Cresco Capital Partners, LLC Educational Session 12:30 PM Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCQB: KHRNF | TSX-V: KHRN) 1:00 PM Terra Tech Corp. (OTCQX: TRTC) 1:30 PM DionyMed Brands Inc. (OTCQB: DYMEF | CSE: DYME) 2:00 PM Valens GroWorks Corp. (OTCQB: VGWCF | CSE: VGW) 2:30 PM Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (OTCQX: HRVOF | TSX-V: HVT) 3:00 PM Nabis Holdings Inc. (Pink: INNPF | CSE: NAB) 3:30 PM Indus Holdings, Inc. (CSE: INDS)

"The Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference has proven itself to be an invaluable platform for connecting our clients with investors, from the most prominent hedge funds, to the average retail investor," said Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA Strategic Communications. "We have seen attendance grow steadily since the conference's inception nearly three years ago, and we believe expanding access to the management of high-growth cannabis companies is vital for companies looking for increased stock liquidity, an expanded investor base, as well as the runway to speak to their recent operational achievements and outlooks."

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit

www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, shareholder communications and social media, with expertise in cannabis, financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and energy. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com or https://www.kcsa-cannabis.com/

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com

KCSA Contact:

Phil Carlson

KCSA Strategic Communications

Pcarlson@kcsa.com

212-896-1233

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

