Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Esports & Gaming Companies Present on April 29th

NEW YORK, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Esports & Gaming Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, April 29th with the first live webcast at 9:15 AM ET.

"We are delighted to host the inaugural Esports and Gaming Virtual Investor Conference and provide the opportunity for our issuers to more broadly engage and seamlessly connect with investors," said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. "We welcome our co-sponsor VanEck and the thought leadership of executive presenters Edward Lopez, Managing Director, VanEck Head of ETF Product and John Patrick Lee, VanEck ETF Product Manager."

Ahead of the event, VanEck's Managing Director, Head of ETF Product, Ed Lopez said, "Video gaming and esports is an exciting industry right now and we believe will continue to be so in the future, not only for the games themselves but for the way they facilitate how people want to consume entertainment."

April 29th Agenda:

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

The information we provide does not constitute any form of financial opinion or investment advice on the part of VanEck or any of its affiliates and it should not be relied on as such. It does not constitute a prospectus, offering memorandum or private placement memorandum in Canada, and may not be used in making any investment decision. It should not be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell a security in any jurisdiction. This information is provided for informational and educational use only.

Please note that VanEck may offer investments products that invest in the asset class(es) or industries included in this webinar.

Certain statements contained herein may constitute projections, forecasts and other forward looking statements, which do not reflect actual results, are valid as of the date of this communication and subject to change without notice. Information provided by third party sources are believed to be reliable and have not been independently verified for accuracy or completeness and cannot be guaranteed. The information herein represents the opinion of the author(s), but not necessarily those of VanEck.

All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. As with any investment strategy, there is no guarantee that investment objectives will be met and investors may lose money. Diversification does not ensure a profit or protect against a loss in a declining market. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

