Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Executives from Small and MicroCap companies present October 10th

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

October 10th Agenda:

Eastern Time (ET) Presenting Company Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Zelda Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCQB: ZLDAF | ASX: ZLD) 10:00 AM Rapid Nutrition Plc. (OTCQB: RPNRF | SIX: RAP) 10:30 AM Giga Metals Corp. (OTCQB: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA) 11:00 AM Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCQX: AMXEF | TSX-V: AMX) 11:30 AM New Pacific Metals Corp. (OTCQX: NUPMF | TSX-V: NUAG) 12:00 PM Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCQX: CTSDF | TSX-V: CTS) 12:30 PM Textmunication Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: TXHD) 1:00 PM Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCQX: NTTHF | TSX-V: NLC) 1:30 PM American Shipping Company ASA (OTCQX: ASCJF | Oslo: AMSC) 2:00 PM Humanigen Inc. (OTCQB: HGEN) 2:30 PM 1933 Industries Inc. (OTCQX: TGIFF | CSE: TGIF)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

