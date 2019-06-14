Live Investor Conference & Webinar June 20th

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

June 20th Agenda:

Eastern

ET

NYC Company Ticker(s) 9:30 AM Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCQX: NHYDY | Oslo Børs: NHY) 10:00 AM Adventus Mining Corp. (OTCQX: ADVZF | TSX-V: ADZN) 10:30 AM Bragg Gaming Group (OTCQX: BRGGF | TSX-V: BRAG) 11:00 AM Phoenix Global Mining Ltd. (OTCQX: PGMLF | London AIM: PGM) 11:30 AM Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCQX: WLMS) 12:00 PM Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (OTCQX: HRVSF, CSE: HARV) 12:30 PM Intrinsyc Technologies Corp. (OTCQX: ISYRF | TSX: ITC) 1:00 PM CIBT Education Group (OTCQX: MBAIF | TSX: MBA) 1:30 PM Zyla Life Sciences (OTCQX: ZCOR) 2:00 PM AfterMaster, Inc. (OTCQB: AFTM) 2:30 PM Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: PT) 3:00 PM MediPharm Labs Corporation (OTCQX: MEDIF | TSX-V: LABS)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Related Links

http://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

