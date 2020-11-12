MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Die Epic is the top adrenaline brand for people who want to get motivated and offers a mix of motivational clothing and streetwear for adrenaline activity enthusiasts and extreme sports junkies. The Live Legendary t-shirts brand has recently reached a huge milestone with its grassroots movement, where it obtained its 100,000th #dieepic tagged pic on Instagram.

The Die Epic grassroots movement is a campaign by epic people to crush goals, empower others, help charities and get out of their comfort zones. "Many of our products offer a place to write a goal down as you are more likely to crush it if you handwrite it and see it frequently. As a true grassroots moment, you write this story one #DieEpic pic at a time," the company's senior spokesperson explains. The Instagram page features epic moments shared by people from around the globe, and with winter on the horizon, Die Epic is excited to see the extreme winter activity pics start rolling in.

The 100,000th #dieepic milestone on Instagram was preceded by Die Epic's successful #ProvenLegendary challenge , where supporters were asked to fulfill 500 pushups in 24 hours with a mission to help keep its tribe of adrenaline junkies and first responders healthy mentally and physically. "This charity event's sole purpose was to provide face masks to those who need them working the frontlines in this pandemic. Our existing customers and followers smashed it out of the park and truly met our company's 'Live Legendary' motto. We want to thank everyone who participated and came together in a time of need for the people who are protecting us right now," Die Epic's CEO and founder, Daniel DiMassa, says.

Describing itself as an ethos, Die Epic is more than just a brand. "We are dedicated to creating a culture of beliefs and aspirations and encourage everyone with our motto 'live legendary and out of your comfort zone'," says the company. "Our customers run this company, picking everything from the products we sell to the charities we support."

The company has expanded its men's and women's product lines to include a range of accessories and gear along with motivational stickers, hats, mugs, beach towels and more.

Focused on keeping customers happy and maintaining a strong business ethic, the company strives to meet the following:

No fake models as we back our customers and underdogs

Giving back by way of apps, knowledge, interviews, how-to's, charity drives, etc.

Striving for local products, small vendors and independent artists.

Only offering products the company members use personally.

The popular custom sportswear and streetwear brand, currently referred to as "the most tattooed brand on Shopify" due to over hundreds of people having tattooed the brand logo across the world, has also officially trademarked its Live Epic clothing and accessory line. Proudly supporting small businesses, the brand uses local artists and American factories to customize its legendary gear.

About Die Epic

Live Epic and Die Epic are obsessed with making underdog adrenaline junkies personalized jerseys. The have kickstarted a global #DieEpic tribe of those who live legendary.

