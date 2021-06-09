Live Long and Prosper This Festive Season With Hero Collector's New Star Trek™ Advent Calendar

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrate every day of the holiday season in true STAR TREK style, with this first-ever and all-conquering STAR TREK Borg Cube Advent Calendar from Hero Collector!

Pre-order now at herocollector.com/advent

Behold the Borg Cube Advent Calendar from Hero Collector Resistance to Hero Collector's Borg Cube Advent Calendar will be futile.

Designed in the shape of the ominous and iconic Borg Cube, this luxury cube calendar is set to burst with 24 high-quality, all-new gifts and accessories from beyond the final frontier. A coaster set designed on the console screens from The Original Series, Enterprise-D socks to keep your toes warm (even in the depths of space), and an espresso cup commemorating the first warp flight in human history – in the year 2063 – are just some of the fantastic premium collectibles included in this iconic set.

Truly authentic, this extensive advent calendar has been designed with fans in mind - so each day's gift comes with a festive note detailing the story and trivia behind it, both wrapped together in branded tissue paper. The voyage doesn't end at Christmas, though, as the calendar also doubles as a unique storage and display unit providing the ideal place to store your STAR TREK memorabilia.

"I'm so pleased we're doing this Borg Cube Advent Calendar," says Ben Robinson, Hero Collector's General Editor. "All the items you get are fun, useful and charming. I think they will really make people smile. There's a lot to be said for that. Everything in the Borg Cube Advent Calendar is brand-new and exclusive. So, you can buy it for someone knowing that they won't have any of it… Even if that person is yourself."

The Borg Cube Advent Calendar is the perfect pre-Christmas gift for any STAR TREK fan! The holidays will be celebrated – resistance is futile!

Notes to Editors

The STAR TREK Borg Cube Advent Calendar will be available from Sept. 2021, but is available for pre-order now at herocollector.com/advent, priced at $139.95 in the U.S. and 109.99 British Pounds in the UK.

For more information on Hero Collector, head to: www.HeroCollector.com

TM & © 2021 CBS Studios Inc. STAR TREK and related marks and logos are trademarks of CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For more information, images or interviews, contact

Ian Spelling PR; 201-391-2299

[email protected]

SOURCE Hero Collector/Eaglemoss

Related Links

http://www.HeroCollector.com

