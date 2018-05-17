Just as Restaurant Week has been so successful at luring food lovers to aspirational dining rooms in cities around the country, Wellness Month is meant to encourage the public to try out the wonders of aspirational spa-ing and healthy living.

According to the recent Wellness 2030 report , "Wellness is Social" -- people do better when they get healthy together. So, Michaelis is also encouraging group events or multi-person offers for Wellness Month like: themed yoga classes, Detox-with-a-Friend specials at juice bars, Spa Happy Hours, or even a Boy's Night Out with Beer and a Sauna or Soak.

"Each week I hear about some new, unbelievably creative and effective treatment, training or movement class that our partners have come up with," Michaelis explains, "but if no one ever tries out something new, it's all words on a page. So for this August, we're encouraging spas, fitness centers and even healthy eateries to make sure to give people an extra added incentive to find out how much fun feeling good can be!"

Look for Wellness Month signage, t-shirts, wrist bands & more at supporting partners that include: Equinox, Moroccanoil, Marriott International, Red Door Salon & Spas, Noble House Resorts, Langham Hotels, Biologique Recherche, Coola and more.

For August happenings and information on how to get involved: www.wellnessmonth.com.

Social Media: #wellfie @wellness_month #wellnessmonth Info: 800-728-1965 or info@wellnessmonth.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-love-spa-launches-first-annual-wellness-month-in-august-2018-300649789.html

SOURCE LIVE LOVE SPA