LIVE LOVE SPA Launches First Annual "Wellness Month" In August 2018

TUSTIN, Calif., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In the world of wellness, massages, facials and yoga are a given. But what about Tibetan Singing Bowls, Turmeric Lattes, Himalayan Salt Rooms, Cryotherapy, Mushroom Superfoods, Bokwa Fitness or Float Tanks? What would inspire you to take your body on those kinds of magical mystery tours? Lisa Michaelis, the visionary founder of the experiential B2B sales company LIVE LOVE SPA, thinks she knows the answer. Make the experience social … make it fun … and make the idea of taking the time to visit a wellness center or workout class absolutely irresistible – and then package it all together in a special month of exclusive offers that help pull back the curtain on the many benefits of starting a new good habit. This August LIVE LOVE SPA will join with wellness businesses to launch the first annual Wellness Month celebration to do just that.
Just as Restaurant Week has been so successful at luring food lovers to aspirational dining rooms in cities around the country, Wellness Month is meant to encourage the public to try out the wonders of aspirational spa-ing and healthy living.
According to the recent Wellness 2030 report , "Wellness is Social" -- people do better when they get healthy together. So, Michaelis is also encouraging group events or multi-person offers for Wellness Month like: themed yoga classes, Detox-with-a-Friend specials at juice bars, Spa Happy Hours, or even a Boy's Night Out with Beer and a Sauna or Soak.
"Each week I hear about some new, unbelievably creative and effective treatment, training or movement class that our partners have come up with," Michaelis explains, "but if no one ever tries out something new, it's all words on a page. So for this August, we're encouraging spas, fitness centers and even healthy eateries to make sure to give people an extra added incentive to find out how much fun feeling good can be!"
Look for Wellness Month signage, t-shirts, wrist bands & more at supporting partners that include: Equinox, Moroccanoil, Marriott International, Red Door Salon & Spas, Noble House Resorts, Langham Hotels, Biologique Recherche, Coola and more.
For August happenings and information on how to get involved: www.wellnessmonth.com.
