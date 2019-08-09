LIVE Market Analysis, Economic Forecasts, & Portfolio Picks from Top Wall Street Experts

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 MoneyShow San Francisco, which for decades has provided thousands of retail investors and traders with the unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with and receive portfolio advice from the best minds in the financial industry, is being held August 15-17 at the Hilton San Francisco Union Square!

The speaker line-up at The MoneyShow San Francisco features leading economists and geopolitical experts, premiere money managers, and top analysts who will share their best insights, ideas, and strategies for protecting and growing wealth during today's volatile markets.

Featured Financial Experts:

Bruce Johnstone , Managing Director, Fidelity Investments

, Managing Director, Fidelity Investments Gary Shilling , Renowned Economist and Columnist, Forbes

, Renowned Economist and Columnist, George Gilder , Tech Icon, Founder & President, Gilder Publishing

, Tech Icon, Founder & President, Gilder Publishing Daniel Fuss , Vice Chairman, Portfolio Manager, Loomis Sayles Bond Fund

, Vice Chairman, Portfolio Manager, Loomis Sayles Bond Fund Sam Stovall , Chief Investment Strategist, CFRA Research

, Chief Investment Strategist, CFRA Research John Buckingham , Editor, The Prudent Speculator

, Editor, Stephen Moore , Distinguished Visiting Fellow, The Heritage Foundation

, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, The Heritage Foundation Christine Benz , Director of Personal Finance, Morningstar

, Director of Personal Finance, Morningstar Tom Sosnoff , Co-Founder, thinkorswim, tastytrade, & tastyworks

, Co-Founder, thinkorswim, tastytrade, & tastyworks Janet Brown , President, FundX Investment Group

Keynote Addresses:

Intelligent REIT Investing

The Great Debate on Buy-and-Hold vs. Market Timing

Tariff Threats Growing? Markets Shuddering? What to Do?

The Economy and Washington Policy

Outlook 2019-20: Is It Time to Buy or Bail?

Myth Debunking: The Financial Press Can Be Hazardous to Your Wealth

The Next Big Thing in Equities Trading

Economic and Investment Outlook

Turbulent Market Playbook: Best Ideas for Income and Growth

When Positive Drift Fails

Oil in the Age of Trump

The Outlook for the Fixed-Income Markets

Global Investing: A Solution for Today's Volatile Markets

The Future of Technology After the Era of Google, Silicon, and AI Clouds

In-Depth, Topic-Focused Tracks Include:

Income & Growth Summit – Highlighting unique income investing opportunities that may be flying under the radar, as well as undervalued growth stocks, this special track will help investors achieve higher returns and better diversify their portfolio.

– Highlighting unique income investing opportunities that may be flying under the radar, as well as undervalued growth stocks, this special track will help investors achieve higher returns and better diversify their portfolio. All-Stars of Options Trading – This always-popular track provides options traders of all skill levels with the rare opportunity to network with top pro traders while learning their time-tested strategies.

– This always-popular track provides options traders of all skill levels with the rare opportunity to network with top pro traders while learning their time-tested strategies. Money, Metals, & Mining Symposium – Elite metals and mining experts will reveal which metals will outperform the markets for the rest of 2019 during this track. Investors will also learn about the specific companies poised for growth, and how to profitably and safely capitalize on the opportunities within this sector.

– Elite metals and mining experts will reveal which metals will outperform the markets for the rest of 2019 during this track. Investors will also learn about the specific companies poised for growth, and how to profitably and safely capitalize on the opportunities within this sector. Women on Wealth – This special event is designed to help women address the unique challenges and opportunities they face in building a strong financial foundation for themselves and their families.

– This special event is designed to help women address the unique challenges and opportunities they face in building a strong financial foundation for themselves and their families. REITs & Real Estate Investing – Investors will learn how to navigate the vast REIT universe and select a basket of time-tested REITs to add a steady, dependable income stream to their portfolio in this in-depth track.

In addition to face-to-face access to dozens of top-tier investing and trading experts, free attendance at The MoneyShow San Francisco provides attendees with access to the educational Exhibit Hall where they can test-drive and comparison-shop the latest cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome celebration and other special events.

For the complete MoneyShow San Francisco schedule, including speakers, exhibitors, and topics, visit: www.SanFranciscoMoneyShow.com

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide.

SOURCE MoneyShow

Related Links

http://www.moneyshow.com

