LIVE Market Analysis, Economic Forecasts, & Portfolio Picks from Top Wall Street Experts

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2019 MoneyShow Philadelphia, which provides thousands of retail investors and traders with the unique opportunity to meet face-to-face with and receive portfolio advice from the best minds in the financial industry, is being held September 26-28 at the Philadelphia 201 Hotel!

The speaker line-up at The MoneyShow Philadelphia features leading economists and geopolitical experts, premiere money managers, and top analysts who will share their best insights, ideas, and strategies for protecting and growing wealth during today's volatile markets.

Featured Financial Experts:

Ken Fisher , Founder, Executive Chairman, and Co-CIO, Fisher Investments

, Founder, Executive Chairman, and Co-CIO, Fisher Investments Dennis Gartman , Editor and Publisher, The Gartman Letter

, Editor and Publisher, Stephen Moore , Distinguished Visiting Fellow, The Heritage Foundation

, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, The Heritage Foundation Tom Sosnoff , Co-Founder, thinkorswim, tastytrade, & tastyworks

, Co-Founder, thinkorswim, tastytrade, & tastyworks Kathleen Hays , Host, The Bloomberg Advantage

, Host, Mark Skousen , Editor, Forecasts & Strategies

, Editor, Hilary Kramer , Editor, GameChanger Stocks

, Editor, Stephen Schork , Editor, The Schork Report

, Editor, Brad Thomas , Editor, Forbes Real Estate Investor

, Editor, Eric Balchunas , Senior ETF Analyst, Bloomberg Intelligence

Keynote Addresses:

Intelligent REIT Investing

Generating Steady Income in a Zero-Rate World

When Positive Drift Fails

Ben Franklin on Money, Investing, and the Pursuit of Happiness

on Money, Investing, and the Pursuit of Happiness Can Asia Survive the Trade War?

Will Stocks Speed Up Before Slowing Down or Slow Down Before Speeding Up?

Best Practices for Retirement-Income Planning

Global Investing: A Solution for Today's Volatile Markets

Geopolitics in Energy: What a Difference an Administration Makes

It's Autumn and Winter's Coming: On Trade Policy and Elections in a Year

Will the Economy Survive with the Current President?

What to Expect & How to Make Money in the Year Ahead

In-Depth, Topic-Focused Tracks Include:

Income & Growth Summit – Highlighting unique income investing opportunities that may be flying under the radar, as well as undervalued growth stocks, this special track will help investors achieve higher returns and better diversify their portfolio.

– Highlighting unique income investing opportunities that may be flying under the radar, as well as undervalued growth stocks, this special track will help investors achieve higher returns and better diversify their portfolio. All-Stars of Options Trading – This always-popular track provides options traders of all skill levels with the rare opportunity to network with top pro traders while learning their time-tested strategies.

– This always-popular track provides options traders of all skill levels with the rare opportunity to network with top pro traders while learning their time-tested strategies. REITs & Real Estate Investing – Investors will learn how to navigate the vast REIT universe and select a basket of time-tested REITs to add a steady, dependable income stream to their portfolio in this in-depth track.

In addition to face-to-face access to dozens of top-tier investing and trading experts, free attendance at The MoneyShow Philadelphia provides attendees with access to the educational Exhibit Hall where they can test-drive and comparison-shop the latest cutting-edge products and services, receive on-the-spot answers to pressing questions, and network with industry experts during the welcome celebration and other special events.

For the complete MoneyShow Philadelphia schedule, including speakers, exhibitors, and topics, visit: www.PhiladelphiaMoneyShow.com

About MoneyShow

MoneyShow - Invest Smarter, Trade Wiser is a global network of investment and trading education. The privately held financial media company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida, USA. Each year, MoneyShow's roster of live and online events attract more than 75,000 investors, traders, and financial advisors who gather with top market experts in dynamic, face-to-face and online learning forums worldwide.

