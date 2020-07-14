Live More Healthy Days: EpiCor® Fermentate Links The Gut To Immune Health

Found in a myriad of vitamins and supplements such as Healthy Origins® supplement product, Country Life® line of supplements, and Align® Kombucha probiotics, EpiCor® is a vegan and gluten-free, non-GMO certified ingredient with nothing extracted or purified. Unlike live probiotics, EpiCor® fermentate is a postbiotic ingredient, which are the non-living metabolites and compounds made through a fermentation process that uses yeast. That process yields a complex, metabolite-rich ingredient comprised of proteins, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, polyphenols, and beta glucans.

"EpiCor® fermentate has been clinically shown to support your immune health to help you live more healthy days. Safe for adults and children, everyone in the family can benefit from it," said Keri Gans, a registered dietitian nutritionist and author, The Small Change Diet.

Inspired by Real-Life Health Discovery

For more than 75 years, the company that created EpiCor manufactured fermented feed products to help farm animals stay healthy. In the 1990's, they noticed that the factory workers who worked directly with these fermented feed products seemed healthier. It inspired them to create a product based on the same technology for human applications. After more years of research and development, EpiCor® fermentate was created.

"Today, you can find Epicor in several dozen products online and in retail stores across the country. Look for the gold and black EpiCor® logo on the label or check out the supplement facts label on the bottle. EpiCor® will be listed as an ingredient or it may be listed as yeast fermentate, dried yeast fermentate or dried fermentate made with Saccharomyces Cerevisiae, which is baker's yeast. Sometimes the EpiCor® name will be included in the name of the product as well," said Amy Nelson, general manager, EpiCor®.

Which Biotic Does What? Postbiotic, Prebiotics and Probiotics

Fermentates are a new health category of supplement ingredients made through a fermentation process that creates a unique fingerprint of metabolites. EpiCor® fermentate is the first, most clinically studied fermentate that goes beyond probiotics and prebiotics.

Postbiotics are the metabolites and other compounds produced by micro-organisms like yeast or other probiotics during a fermentation process. Instead of adding bacteria to your gut, postbiotics support the good bacteria already in your gut.

Here's a simple way to understand the difference between postbiotics, prebiotics and probiotics.

Prebiotics are the food for your beneficial bacteria to conduct fermentation in your gut (fuel for the factory). These are found in garlic, bananas, and other high dietary fiber foods.

Probiotics are live microorganisms that can do the fermentation to create beneficial metabolites (the factory). Find probiotics in food such as yogurt, kimchi, or kombucha.

Postbiotics are those beneficial metabolites (the goods that the factories produce). EpiCor® is your best option.

About EpiCor® Fermentate

EpiCor® whole food fermentate is a postbiotic ingredient clinically shown to support the immune system and positively modulate the gut microbiota. Backed by more than 75 years of fermentation expertise, EpiCor® is made through a natural proprietary process that creates a unique fingerprint of metabolites. Inspired by a real-life health discovery and supported by clinical research, EpiCor® helps people live more healthy daysTM.

SOURCE Cargill Health Technologies