Live Music Alert! The Artist Workshop presents Hip Hop, Pop, Rock, and More in The Summer Showcase

FEDERAL WAY, Wash., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Artist Workshop, renowned for its commitment to nurturing creative talents in South King and Pierce counties, is thrilled to present its first Summer Talent Showcase that spotlights the musical abilities of its members.

Presented by the Shyan Selah Foundation and Brave New World's Promotions Division, The Summer Showcase features 14 handpicked artists who participated in 3 rounds of auditions between January and June of 2023.

The Artist Workshop Summer Showcase Flyer

The event will be held at the Knutzen Family Theatre in Federal Way, Wa - the hometown of Artist Workshop creator Shyan Selah and founder of The Shyan Selah Foundation and Brave New World which co-presented The Artist Workshop in conjunction with the Washington State Department of Commerce.

This Showcase event will be a culmination of the year long workshop series that featured various professionals in Selah's entertainment industry network who sat on panels each month to provide wisdom and guidance to young aspiring talent and entrepreneurs in the fields of music, tv/film, professional athletics, fashion, and event production.

The fact that both the Artist Workshop series and the Summer Showcase is taking place in Federal Way is a testament to Selah's deep connection to the city. Selah's diverse artistic career rooted in music, community engagement, and philanthropy has taken him around the world and back. Through all of his ventures, he remains committed to uplifting the local talent in the hometown that helped shape his own aspirations.

"This event is the offspring of a lot of hard work and soulful intention to progress the industrial and commercial entertainment artistic talent in our community," says Selah.

"This event is about giving them an opportunity to shine in their talent and share a bit about themselves and what they've learned in their experience with the Artist Workshop. I'm thankful for the endearing support of former State Representative and current head of outreach for Washington State Treasury, Jesse Johnson, along with Senator Claire Wilson and the Washington State Department of Commerce. Music is simply the heartbeat of life and this workshop series is designed to honor and foster that growth. A major shot out to our amazing Artist Workshop team led by my partner and event producer, Candice Richardson, and the entirety of our support staff and amazing expert panelists. I encourage you all to come see some of our young talent do their thing."

From Hip Hop and R&B, to Singer/Songwriter talents, and even Rock Opera, the Summer Showcase will encompass a wide spectrum of artistic musical expression. This unique fusion of talent will create an atmosphere that mirrors the diverse culture of the Seattle-Tacoma area.

The lineup of artistic acts are as follows:

Ayana

Cats with Bowties

CAZZI

Empress RA

Gavi

Jade

Midnite Blu

O.Z.

Pure Art

Sahanie Shell

Shaflo

Shayla Jasmin

Tazz Enrico

Yung Shaedy

Tickets for the Summer Showcase are available for purchase on The Artist Workshop's official website: https://theartistworkshop.org/the-summer-showcase. As seating is limited, early booking is recommended.

Event Details:

Date: August 26, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Location: The Knutzen Family Theatre

(3200 SW Dash Point Rd. #2340, Federal Way, WA 98023

About The Artist Workshop:

The Artist Workshop aims to remove some of the mystique around the term "show business" and includes the various roles and careers, departments, and markets that make the industry run - each of them reliant on their own "Artists" or icons that take their craft to the next level. This workshop series teaches practical applications to give young performing artists, as well as budding entrepreneurs, a solid foundation as it pertains to working in the industry of entertainment from a variety of roles and occupations.

The Artist Workshop is presented by The Shyan Selah Foundation, a non-profit organization that advocates for higher education for young people using the arts and entertainment industries as a driving motivation. In presenting this workshop series, the Shyan Selah Foundation works in conjunction with its for-profit partner, Brave New World Enterprises, which has subsidiary companies in the form of a Record Label, TV/Film production, Event production, Media/Marketing services and strategic partnerships with veteran music, television, and film artists, producers, and executives.

For the 2022-2023 Season founder Shyan Selah in collaboration with then State Representative Jesse Johnson, and State Senator Claire Wilson spearheaded a partnership between The Selah Foundation with the Washington State Department of Commerce to present The Artist Workshop free of charge for youth and young adults ages 14-25.

