Live Music Market - Focus on North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa with Forecasts to 2022-2026

The increasing interest in music among the youth is one of the key live music market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. The increasing popularity of live events, concerts, and EDM led people to develop their own remix tracks by mixing songs. As the popularity of DJs is growing, places such as hotels are hosting live music events so people can watch their favourite musicians and DJ performances in live music events. The adoption of strategies by vendors to attract customers will fuel the growth of the live music market in the coming years.

One of the key challenges to the global live music market growth is the privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms. With the growth in online platforms and applications, the threat of phishing has increased. To target the right audience with customized offerings, service providers track cookies to collect data related to customers' preferences. The indiscriminate use of this data can infringe on customer privacy.

Browse Summary of the LIVE MUSIC MARKET Research Report to Learn More

32% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for live music in North America. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

The live music market share growth by the tickets segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment includes both primary and secondary sources of tickets. The global primary ticket market is highly supported by the box office industry worldwide. This has encouraged primary ticket sources to expand their services to all events and concerts.

DOWNLOAD FREE LIVE MUSIC MARKET SAMPLE REPORT to Gain Further Insights

Related Reports:

Browse Summary of the MUSIC PRODUCTION SOFTWARE MARKET Research Report by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The market value is set to grow by USD 369.87 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Growing demand for digital audio content is one of the key music production software market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Browse Summary of the MUSIC SYNTHESIZERS MARKET Research Report Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2021-2025: The market value is set to grow by USD 369.87 million, progressing at a CAGR of 7.31% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio. Growing demand for digital audio content is one of the key music production software market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period.

Live Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.85% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 9.87 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.52 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alliance Tickets, Bassett Events Inc., Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Festicket Ltd., Goldstar Events Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., SeatGeek Inc., The Ticketline Network Ltd., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, Viagogo AG, Vivendi SE, and Vivid Seats LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Genre



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Revenue



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 18: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 19: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 20: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 21: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 22: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 23: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 24: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Genre

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 25: Chart on Genre - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 26: Data Table on Genre - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Genre

Exhibit 27: Chart on Comparison by Genre



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Comparison by Genre

5.3 Pop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 29: Chart on Pop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Pop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Chart on Pop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Pop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Rock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 33: Chart on Rock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Rock - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Rock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Rock - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 37: Chart on Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Hip-hop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Hip-hop - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 EDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 41: Chart on EDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on EDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on EDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on EDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 45: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Genre

Exhibit 49: Market opportunity by Genre ($ million)

6 Market Segmentation by Revenue

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 50: Chart on Revenue - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Revenue - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Revenue

Exhibit 52: Chart on Comparison by Revenue



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Comparison by Revenue

6.3 Tickets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Tickets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Tickets - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Tickets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Tickets - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.4 Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on Sponsorship - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Sponsorship - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.5 Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Merchandising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Merchandising - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Revenue

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by Revenue ($ million)

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 67: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 68: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 70: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 72: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 76: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 80: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 84: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 88: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 92: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 96: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 99: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 100: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 103: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 104: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 107: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 108: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 111: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

8.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 112: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

9.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

9.4 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

10.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

10.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

11.3 Alliance Tickets

Exhibit 119: Alliance Tickets - Overview



Exhibit 120: Alliance Tickets - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Alliance Tickets - Key offerings

11.4 Bassett Events Inc.

Exhibit 122: Bassett Events Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Bassett Events Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Bassett Events Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 Brown Paper Tickets LLC

Exhibit 125: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Overview



Exhibit 126: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Key offerings

11.6 Eventbrite Inc.

Exhibit 128: Eventbrite Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Eventbrite Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Eventbrite Inc. - Key offerings

11.7 Goldstar Events Inc.

Exhibit 131: Goldstar Events Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Goldstar Events Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Goldstar Events Inc. - Key offerings

11.8 Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 134: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. - Segment focus

11.9 SeatGeek Inc.

Exhibit 138: SeatGeek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: SeatGeek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: SeatGeek Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 Ticket City Inc.

Exhibit 141: Ticket City Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: Ticket City Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Ticket City Inc. - Key offerings

11.11 TiqIQ LLC

Exhibit 144: TiqIQ LLC - Overview



Exhibit 145: TiqIQ LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: TiqIQ LLC - Key offerings

11.12 Viagogo AG

Exhibit 147: Viagogo AG - Overview



Exhibit 148: Viagogo AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: Viagogo AG - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

12.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

12.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio