Live Music Market: 33% of Growth to Originate from North America | Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications as Key Driver | Industry Revenue Worldwide from 2020 to 2025

Live Music Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts

The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, Australia, and India are the key markets for live music in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The steady rise in the number of concerts and events will facilitate the live music market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Live Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 10.66 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.93 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Canada, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., alliancetickets.com, Bassett Events Inc., Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc.,

Eventbrite Inc., RazorGator LLC, Steinway Inc., and Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,

COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized

Live Music Market: Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications to Drive the Market Growth

The rising popularity of mobile apps is inducing service providers to develop mobile applications to provide ease of access and better convenience to customers. With the rise in live events and concerts, many event organizers are focusing on collaborating with online and offline ticket providers to enhance their customer reach. The growing usage of mobile devices and mobile applications has made it extremely convenient for individuals to book tickets as these apps also provide easy payment options and enable customers to select suitable seats.

Live Music Market: Privacy and Security Concerns over Online Ticket Booking Platforms to Challenge the Market Growth

With the growth in online platforms and applications, the threat of phishing has increased. To target the right audience with customized offerings, service providers track cookies to collect data related to customers' preferences. They use this data to reach out and interact with their customers. They access information on customer profiling, customer behavior, and data mining. The indiscriminate use of this data can infringe on customer privacy. Location-based services also come under the purview of privacy concerns because offering such services to customers requires geo-based information.

Live Music Market Revenue Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Tickets - size and forecast 2020-2025

Sponsorship - size and forecast 2020-2025

Merchandising - size and forecast 2020-2025

Live Music Market Genre Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)

Pop - size and forecast 2020-2025

Rock - size and forecast 2020-2025

Hip-hop - size and forecast 2020-2025

EDM - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

Some of the Major Companies in Live Music Market:

Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

Alliance Tickets

Bassett Events

Berkeley City Club

Brown Paper Tickets LLC

Cvent Inc.

Eventbrite Inc.

RazorGator LLC

Steinway Inc.

Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

The live music market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Specialized consumer services

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Analysis

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by Revenue

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Revenue

5.3 Tickets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Tickets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Tickets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Sponsorship - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Merchandising - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Revenue

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Revenue

6 Market Segmentation by Genre

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Genre

6.3 Pop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Pop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 27: Pop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Rock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Rock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Rock - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 31: Hip-hop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 EDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: EDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: EDM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 34: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Genre

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Genre

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 50: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Overview

Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 55: Industry risks

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 56: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.

Exhibit 58: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 59: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 60: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings

11.4 Alliance Tickets

Exhibit 61: Alliance Tickets - Overview



Exhibit 62: Alliance Tickets - Product and service



Exhibit 63: Alliance Tickets - Key offerings

11.5 Bassett Events

Exhibit 64: Bassett Events - Overview



Exhibit 65: Bassett Events - Product and service



Exhibit 66: Bassett Events - Key offerings

11.6 Berkeley City Club

Exhibit 67: Berkeley City Club - Overview



Exhibit 68: Berkeley City Club - Product and service



Exhibit 69: Berkeley City Club - Key offerings

11.7 Brown Paper Tickets LLC

Exhibit 70: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Overview



Exhibit 71: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 72: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Key offerings

11.8 Cvent Inc.

Exhibit 73: Cvent Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Cvent Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 75: Cvent Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 76: Cvent Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 Eventbrite Inc.

Exhibit 77: Eventbrite Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: Eventbrite Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 79: Eventbrite Inc. – Key News



Exhibit 80: Eventbrite Inc. - Key offerings

11.10 RazorGator LLC

Exhibit 81: RazorGator LLC - Overview



Exhibit 82: RazorGator LLC - Product and service



Exhibit 83: RazorGator LLC - Key offerings

11.11 Steinway Inc.

Exhibit 84: Steinway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 85: Steinway Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 86: Steinway Inc. - Key offerings

11.12 Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.

Exhibit 87: Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 88: Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 89: Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 91: Research Methodology



Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 93: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations

