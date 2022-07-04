Live Music Market: 33% of Growth to Originate from North America | Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications as Key Driver | Industry Revenue Worldwide from 2020 to 2025

Jul 04, 2022, 21:00 ET
NEW YORK, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Increase in service offerings by event organizers is expected to be a key trend of the Live Music Market. Focused on increasing customer satisfaction and revenue, event organizers in the live music market are on the lookout for innovative methods such as offering tickets with accommodation and merchandise. Vendors offer early-bird discounts, free beverages, complimentary food, and providing goodies for kids. This will attract many customers to book tickets online, which will fuel the growth of the live music market. The market value is set to grow by USD 10.66 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 9.04% from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest report by Technavio
Live Music Market: Regional Analysis & Forecasts
The market is segmented by Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). 33% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Japan, Australia, and India are the key markets for live music in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The steady rise in the number of concerts and events will facilitate the live music market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
|
Live Music Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.04%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 10.66 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.93
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 33%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, Canada, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc., alliancetickets.com, Bassett Events Inc., Berkeley City Club, Brown Paper Tickets LLC, Cvent Inc.,
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized
Live Music Market: Growing Preference for Purchasing Tickets Using Mobile Applications to Drive the Market Growth
The rising popularity of mobile apps is inducing service providers to develop mobile applications to provide ease of access and better convenience to customers. With the rise in live events and concerts, many event organizers are focusing on collaborating with online and offline ticket providers to enhance their customer reach. The growing usage of mobile devices and mobile applications has made it extremely convenient for individuals to book tickets as these apps also provide easy payment options and enable customers to select suitable seats.
Live Music Market: Privacy and Security Concerns over Online Ticket Booking Platforms to Challenge the Market Growth
With the growth in online platforms and applications, the threat of phishing has increased. To target the right audience with customized offerings, service providers track cookies to collect data related to customers' preferences. They use this data to reach out and interact with their customers. They access information on customer profiling, customer behavior, and data mining. The indiscriminate use of this data can infringe on customer privacy. Location-based services also come under the purview of privacy concerns because offering such services to customers requires geo-based information.
Live Music Market Revenue Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Tickets - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Sponsorship - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Merchandising - size and forecast 2020-2025
Live Music Market Genre Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2025)
- Pop - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rock - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hip-hop - size and forecast 2020-2025
- EDM - size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - size and forecast 2020-2025
Some of the Major Companies in Live Music Market:
- Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.
- Alliance Tickets
- Bassett Events
- Berkeley City Club
- Brown Paper Tickets LLC
- Cvent Inc.
- Eventbrite Inc.
- RazorGator LLC
- Steinway Inc.
- Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.
The live music market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.
Related Reports Include
Music Synthesizers Market by Distribution Channel, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The music synthesizers market share is expected to increase by USD 62.9 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.33%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers music synthesizers market segmentations by distribution channel (retail stores and online), type (digital synthesizers and analog synthesizers), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, South America, North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Find More Key Market Insights Here
Musical Instrument Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The musical instrument market size growth is expected to progress at a CAGR of 3.15% and estimated at USD 1.55 million from 2021 to 2026. The increasing popularity of live musical performances and concerts is notably driving the musical instrument market growth, although factors such as high penetration of mobile devices may impede the market growth. Find More Key Market Insights Here
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis - Specialized consumer services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five Forces Analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Revenue
- 5.1 Market segments
- 5.2 Comparison by Revenue
- 5.3 Tickets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Tickets - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Tickets - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Sponsorship - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Sponsorship - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Merchandising - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Merchandising - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Revenue
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Revenue
6 Market Segmentation by Genre
- 6.1 Market segments
- 6.2 Comparison by Genre
- 6.3 Pop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Pop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Pop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Rock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Rock - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Rock - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Hip-hop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Hip-hop - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 EDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: EDM - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: EDM - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Genre
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Genre
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 48: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 49: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 50: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
- 10.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Ace Ticket Worldwide Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.4 Alliance Tickets
- Exhibit 61: Alliance Tickets - Overview
- Exhibit 62: Alliance Tickets - Product and service
- Exhibit 63: Alliance Tickets - Key offerings
- 11.5 Bassett Events
- Exhibit 64: Bassett Events - Overview
- Exhibit 65: Bassett Events - Product and service
- Exhibit 66: Bassett Events - Key offerings
- 11.6 Berkeley City Club
- Exhibit 67: Berkeley City Club - Overview
- Exhibit 68: Berkeley City Club - Product and service
- Exhibit 69: Berkeley City Club - Key offerings
- 11.7 Brown Paper Tickets LLC
- Exhibit 70: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 71: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: Brown Paper Tickets LLC - Key offerings
- 11.8 Cvent Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Cvent Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Cvent Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 75: Cvent Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 76: Cvent Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.9 Eventbrite Inc.
- Exhibit 77: Eventbrite Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Eventbrite Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Eventbrite Inc. – Key News
- Exhibit 80: Eventbrite Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.10 RazorGator LLC
- Exhibit 81: RazorGator LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 82: RazorGator LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: RazorGator LLC - Key offerings
- 11.11 Steinway Inc.
- Exhibit 84: Steinway Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Steinway Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: Steinway Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc.
- Exhibit 87: Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 89: Ticketmaster Entertainment Inc. - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 90: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 91: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 92: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 93: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 94: List of abbreviations
