Live Music Market size to increase by USD 35.56 Billion between 2023 to 2028, Market Segmentation by Revenue, Genre, Geography, Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global live music market size is estimated to grow by USD 35.56 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.38% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive forecast of key segments below-

Segmentation Overview

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global live music market 2024-2028

Revenue 1.1 Tickets

1.2 Sponsorship

1.3 Merchandising Genre 2.1 Pop

2.2 Rock

2.3 Hip-hop

2.4 EDM

2.5 Metal music and others Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The ticketing segment is a pivotal part of the global live music market, facilitating fan access to live music events through ticket sales and distribution. Online ticketing platforms, such as Ticketmaster and StubHub, have become popular due to their user-friendly interfaces and secure payment gateways. Mobile ticketing, featuring digital tickets accessible on smartphones, enhances the ticketing experience and reduces the risk of counterfeit tickets. Secondary ticketing platforms, like Viagogo and SeatGeek, offer fans an alternative to secure tickets for sold-out events. Data analytics and personalized marketing strategies are emerging trends, enabling ticketing companies to provide customized recommendations and targeted campaigns. These advancements are anticipated to boost the growth of the ticketing segment in the live music market.

Analyst Review

Live music concerts continue to captivate audiences worldwide, bringing people together through the power of music. Mobile apps have revolutionized the industry, allowing fans to access tickets, merchandise, and real-time updates on their favorite artists. From Blues to Pop, Rock, Metal, Electronica, and beyond, music events cater to diverse customer preferences. Emerging trends include the integration of technology, such as holograms and virtual online platforms, into live performances. Local special circumstances and macroeconomic factors can impact the livelihood of musicians, influencing tours and festivals. Social interaction and the connection with like-minded individuals are cornerstones of the live music experience, spanning decades. The younger generation continues to discover new artists and genres, ensuring the industry's longevity. Live music events offer more than just entertainment – they provide a unique experience for fans to engage with their favorite musicians and create memories that last a lifetime.

Market Overview

Live music concerts have seen a significant in popularity with the advent of mobile apps, allowing fans to easily discover and purchase tickets for their favorite artists and genres, including Blues, Pop, Rock, Metal, Electronica, and more. The live music scene is not just limited to concerts but also includes parties and music festivals, which offer unique experiences for like-minded individuals. Urbanization and industrial developments have led to the adoption of technology in music production lines and automation, transforming the way music is created and performed. Emerging trends such as virtual online platforms, holograms, and interactive activities have added new dimensions to live music events, catering to the younger generation's preferences for experiences over material possessions. Music festivals have become a cornerstone of the live music industry, attracting passionate audiences from worldwide, with genres ranging from local talent to international stars. Event organizers leverage social media and ticket sales to reach consumers, while B2C enterprises focus on Gross Merchandise Value and user metrics to optimize their offerings. The live music industry is influenced by various macroeconomic factors, including disposable incomes, consumer behavior, and emerging trends. Representativeness, social outlook, and urban population play a crucial role in shaping the industry's future, with Goldman Sachs predicting a decade-long livelihood for musicians, tours, and festivals. Live performance remains the heart of the industry, with artists, DJs, agents, promoters, ticketing companies, contractors, record companies, music publishers, corporate brands, and sponsors all playing essential roles in bringing the music to the fans. From small clubs to arena shows and stadiums, the live music industry continues to evolve, offering unforgettable experiences for fans and artists alike.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

