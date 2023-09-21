Live Music Market to grow by USD 7.40 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Bassett Events Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC & CTS Eventim AG, and Co. KGaA, - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The live music market is estimated to grow by USD 7.40 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.91%. The live music market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer live music market are Bassett Events Inc., Coast To Coast Tickets LLC, CTS Eventim AG and Co. KGaA, Event.com Inc., Eventbee Inc., Eventbrite Inc., Live Nation Entertainment Inc., Lyte Inc., SeatGeek Inc., Sunrise Records Ltd., The Ticketline Network Ltd., Ticket City Inc., TicketNetwork Inc., TickPick LLC, TiqIQ LLC, TodayTix Inc., Viagogo Entertainment Inc., Vivendi SE, Vivid Seats Inc., and Yamaha Corp. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Live Music Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Bassett Events Inc. - The company offers live music solutions and services through its events and parties.

Coast To Coast Tickets LLC - The company offers live music solutions and services such as live concerts, artists with a full catalog of hit songs, and new groups putting out their first EP on the road, performing nightly.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will have the largest share of the market.

North America is estimated to contribute 33% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the key contributor to the market in the region. Although the live music market in the US is old, the country still experiences growth in attendance each year. This has the effect of increasing the number of artists in the region. Furthermore, the growing number of local sponsors is driving the growth of the live music market in the region. The presence of the maximum number of famous musicians, DJs, and bands participating in live performances, concerts, and talent shows in North America contributes to generating high revenues for the ticketing segment compared to other regions. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Impactful driver- Increased popularity of live events

Increased popularity of live events Key Trend - Increasing adoption of DJ software to produce music

- Increasing adoption of DJ software to produce music Major Challenges - Privacy and security concerns over online ticket booking platforms

Market Segmentation

By Revenue, the market is classified into tickets, sponsorship, and merchandising. The market share growth by the tickets segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is growing as there are many customers who book tickets online. The online ticketing platform gives individuals the opportunity to book tickets online without any hassle during the payment process. It also allows them to choose their preferred seat. The global live music market by major ticket has seen tremendous growth since 2008 and is likely to continue growing during the forecast period. The main tickets, sold on online and offline platforms, are legally approved by many national governments. In addition, major ticket companies are allowed to sell tickets to individuals. This has encouraged major ticketing sources to expand their services to all events and concerts. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Live Music Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.91% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and the UK

