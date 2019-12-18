LIVE NATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, is investigating potential claims against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) on behalf of Live Nation stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Live Nation has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On December 13, 2019, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") was preparing to take legal action against Live Nation based on allegations that the company sought to "strong-arm" concert venues into using its market-dominant Ticketmaster subsidiary. Such efforts would violate the terms of a settlement agreement that Live Nation and Ticketmaster reached with the government in 2010 as a condition of their merger. Under that agreement, the DOJ allowed the companies to combine, but required them to abide by conditions meant to preserve competition in the music and ticketing industries.

On this news, Live Nation's share price fell $5.09 or 7.3% to close at $64.34 on December 13, 2019.

