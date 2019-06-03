Live Nation Entertainment President And CEO To Appear On CNBC's Fast Money On June 4, 2019

Live Nation Entertainment

Jun 03, 2019, 15:43 ET

LOS ANGELES, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV), will appear on CNBC's Fast Money on Tuesday, June 4 between 5-6 pm ET.

During this appearance, Mr. Rapino may provide an update on the summer concert season and address the company's long-term strategic direction, financial performance, and outlook.

About Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

