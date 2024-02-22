Live Nation Entertainment Reports Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

"The live music industry reached new heights in 2023, and demand for live music continues to build. Our digital world empowers artists to develop global followings, while inspiring fans to crave in-person experiences more than ever. At the same time, the industry is delivering a wider variety of concerts which draws in new audiences, and developing more venues to support a larger show pipeline. Against this backdrop, we expect all our businesses to continue growing and adding value to artists and fans as we deliver double-digit operating income and AOI growth again this year, with our profitability compounding by double-digits over the next several years."

–Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment

2023 Financial Overview (vs FY 2022): Global Demand for Live Events Drives Ongoing Growth

(reported FX)

Revenue up 36% to $22.7 billion

Operating Income up 46% to $1.07 billion

AOI up 32% to $1.86 billion , doubling since 2019

, doubling since 2019 Operating Cash Flow of nearly $1.4 billion

Free Cash Flow — Adjusted of over $1.1 billion , up 20% and converting 62% of AOI

, up 20% and converting 62% of AOI EPS more than doubled to $1.37

2023 Highlights (vs FY 2022): All-Time Highs for Attendance, Ticket Sales, and Sponsorship Activity

More fans: Concert attendance up 20%, over 145 million fans attended over 50,000 events

Concert attendance up 20%, over 145 million fans attended over 50,000 events More global and longer: 50% more international acts in top 50 tours and tours have 15% more shows on average (both compared to five years ago)

50% more international acts in top 50 tours and tours have 15% more shows on average (both compared to five years ago) Higher spending on hospitality: Ancillary per fan spending up double-digits across all major venue types – amphitheaters, festivals, and clubs and theaters

Ancillary per fan spending up double-digits across all major venue types – amphitheaters, festivals, and clubs and theaters Greater ticket sales: Fee-bearing gross transaction value (GTV) up 30% to nearly $36 billion

Fee-bearing gross transaction value (GTV) up 30% to nearly Growing brand demand: Sponsorship revenue up 13% to over $1 billion

Sponsorship revenue up 13% to over Live Nation remains the largest supporter of artists: Investment in artists up over 40% to over $13 billion Promoting more artists at every level from clubs to stadiums, with nearly 7,000 touring artists in 40+ countries Paid out $1,500 nightly bonuses and 100% merchandise profits to over 3,000 developing artists through our On The Road Again program, which has extended to 2024

Investment in artists up over 40% to over

2024 Strong Start (vs same period 2023): Leading Indicators Point to Another Year of Growth

(based on leading indicators through mid-February)

Fans prioritize live: Social media fuels fan interest, with approximately 90% of live music goers agreeing that seeing live music content on social media makes them want to attend shows Live Nation concert ticket sales pacing up 6% with 57 million tickets sold for shows this year, and arena and amphitheater sales up double-digits Strong demand across all price points: Front of house continues to see high demand and ticket sales up 25% for the 2024 Lawnie Pass

Social media fuels fan interest, with approximately 90% of live music goers agreeing that seeing live music content on social media makes them want to attend shows Show pipeline up: Confirmed shows for large venues (stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters) up double-digits with growth led by arenas and amphitheaters 65% of full-year booked compared to approximately 50% booked last year Venue Nation fan count expected to grow with more shows at amphitheaters and other operated venues Event-related deferred revenue at year end up 8% to $2.9 billion

Confirmed shows for large venues (stadiums, arenas, and amphitheaters) up double-digits with growth led by arenas and amphitheaters Strong momentum at Ticketmaster: GTV up double-digits to $13 billion on fee-bearing tickets for events playing off in 2024 Approximately three million net new enterprise tickets signed in January, with two-thirds from International markets

GTV up double-digits to on fee-bearing tickets for events playing off in 2024 All-in pricing winning fans: Move to all-in pricing last fall receiving positive reception and driving higher conversion rates across our operated venues

Move to all-in pricing last fall receiving positive reception and driving higher conversion rates across our operated venues Sponsorship momentum continues: Approximately 75% of expected sponsorship commitments booked, up double-digits Long-term monetization driven by opportunities across Latin America and Asia , expanding venue and festival footprint including premium experiences, and Ticketmaster's global platform including digital ticketing

Approximately 75% of expected sponsorship commitments booked, up double-digits

2023 Concerts Demand on the Rise Globally (vs FY 2022)

Revenue up 39% to $18.8 billion

AOI approximately doubled to $325 million

Full-year margins expanded by 50 basis points, despite most fan growth coming in third-party venues

Demand Increasing Attendance Across All Markets, Venues, and Price Points (vs FY 2022)

Overall fan growth of 20% led by International markets up 25% and North America up 17%

up 17% Stadium shows led attendance growth with over 29 million fans globally, up 60%

Wide variety of price points with two-thirds of U.S. concert tickets under $100 and one-third under $50

and one-third under Average secondary ticket price roughly 2x primary, showing that tickets remain priced below market value

Venue Nation Continues to Elevate On-Site Experiences (vs FY 2022)

Over 55 million fans at our operated venues and festivals, up 13%

Ancillary per fan revenue grew double-digits at operated venues as fans prioritize spending on enhanced hospitality: Amphitheaters up 10% to over $40 Arenas and theaters and clubs up double-digits globally Major festivals (over 100k attendees) up double-digits globally

Expanding global venue portfolio with a focus on large theaters and international arenas

Global Fan Demand and Client Wins Drive 2023 Ticketing Results (vs FY 2022)

Revenue up 32% to nearly $3 billion

AOI up 35% to over $1.1 billion

Full-year margins remained in the high 30s

Live Experience Economy Fuels More Ticket Sales (vs FY 2022)

Total fee-bearing GTV up 30% to $36 billion , with North America up 26% and International markets up 42%; 85% of the growth driven by global concert ticket sales

, with up 26% and International markets up 42%; 85% of the growth driven by global concert ticket sales Total tickets up 13% to over 620 million tickets, including fee-bearing tickets up 17% to 329 million

21 million net new client tickets added, with approximately 80% coming from International markets

Sponsorship Growth Reflects the Scale and Unique Nature of Our Global Platforms (vs FY 2022)

Revenue up 13% to over $1 billion

AOI up 14% to $675 million

Full-year margins remained in the low 60s

Over 100 partners with multi-million dollar, multi-year commitments accounted for approximately 80% of revenue

Growth led by beverages, technology, and financial services

Additional Financial Information

2024 growth expected to be more weighted toward 2Q and 3Q compared to previous years

2024 capital expenditures estimated to be $540 million , in line with prior years as a percentage of revenue Approximately two-thirds will support revenue-generating projects, driven primarily by the expansion of and investment in our global venue portfolio Four venues account for approximately one-third of this spend with total expected returns over 20%

, in line with prior years as a percentage of revenue Foreign exchange rates not currently expected to materially impact 2024 revenue, operating income or AOI

Below-the-line impact to 2024 EPS: Depreciation and amortization expense expected to be $80 million higher than 2023 Annual accretion expected to grow in line with AOI Non-controlling interest and tax expenses expected to grow in line with AOI

2024 share count not expected to change materially from 2023

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Gives Us Financial Flexibility

4Q23 ended with $6.2 billion in cash and cash equivalents, including $1.5 billion in ticketing client cash and $2.2 billion in free cash

in cash and cash equivalents, including in ticketing client cash and in free cash Approximately 87% of debt is at a fixed rate, with an average cost of debt of 4.7%

The company will webcast a teleconference today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its financial performance, operational matters and potentially other material developments. Interested parties should visit the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com to listen to the webcast. Supplemental statistical and financial information to be provided on the call, if any, will be posted to the "Financial Info" section of the website. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Live Nation website. The link to the 4Q23 Trended Results Grid is provided above for convenience and such grid is not a part of, or incorporated into, this press release or any SEC filings that include this press release.

Notice Regarding Financial Statements

The company has provided certain financial statements at the end of this press release for reference. These financial statements should be read in conjunction with the full financial statements, and the notes thereto, set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today and available on the SEC's website at sec.gov .

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit investors.livenationentertainment.com .

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – FOURTH QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q4 2023

Reported

Q4 2022

Reported

Growth

Q4 2023

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















Concerts $ 4,874.8

$ 3,395.9

44 %

$ 4,924.7

45 % Ticketing 739.8

651.3

14 %

737.3

13 % Sponsorship & Advertising 255.4

245.6

4 %

252.6

3 % Other and Eliminations (31.1)

(2.2)

*

(31.1)

*

$ 5,838.9

$ 4,290.6

36 %

$ 5,883.5

37 %



















Consolidated Operating Loss $ (81.5)

$ (119.9)

32 %

$ (95.1)

21 %



















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ (184.4)

$ (184.8)

— %

$ (204.9)

(11 %) Ticketing 236.0

227.7

4 %

237.0

4 % Sponsorship & Advertising 126.2

117.7

7 %

127.5

8 % Other and Eliminations (6.6)

(4.7)

*

(6.6)

* Corporate (54.3)

(58.1)

7 %

(54.3)

7 %

$ 116.9

$ 97.8

20 %

$ 98.7

1 %

* Percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 12 MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions)



12 Months

2023

Reported

12 Months

2022

Reported

Growth

12 Months

2023

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















Concerts $ 18,763.7

$ 13,494.1

39 %

$ 18,724.4

39 % Ticketing 2,959.5

2,238.6

32 %

2,953.3

32 % Sponsorship & Advertising 1,095.2

968.1

13 %

1,077.6

11 % Other and Eliminations (69.3)

(19.6)

*

(69.3)

*

$ 22,749.1

$ 16,681.2

36 %

$ 22,686.0

36 %



















Consolidated Operating Income $ 1,066.2

$ 732.1

46 %

$ 1,036.6

42 %



















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ 325.5

$ 169.7

92 %

$ 292.8

72 % Ticketing 1,116.3

827.9

35 %

1,112.3

34 % Sponsorship & Advertising 675.1

592.0

14 %

669.0

13 % Other and Eliminations (39.5)

(14.5)

*

(39.5)

* Corporate (215.0)

(167.9)

(28) %

(215.0)

(28) %

$ 1,862.4

$ 1,407.2

32 %

$ 1,819.6

29 %

* Percentages are not meaningful

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)



Q4 2023 Q4 2022

12 Months 2023 12 Months 2022

(in millions) Operating Income (Loss) $ (81.5) $ (119.9)

$ 1,066.2 $ 732.1 Acquisition expenses 14.5 38.9

93.6 68.2 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 25.2 22.9

83.7 79.0 Depreciation and amortization 134.4 131.5

516.8 450.0 Loss (gain) on sale of operating assets (5.8) 0.5

(13.9) (32.1) Stock-based compensation expense 30.1 23.9

116.0 110.0 Adjusted Operating Income $ 116.9 $ 97.8

$ 1,862.4 $ 1,407.2

KEY OPERATING METRICS (unaudited)



Q4 2023

Q4 2022

12 Months

2023

12 Months

2022

(in thousands except estimated events) Concerts (1)













Estimated events:













North America 10,129

8,110

33,629

29,170 International 5,694

5,046

16,430

14,475 Total estimated events 15,823

13,156

50,059

43,645 Estimated fans:













North America 20,928

16,251

81,252

69,693 International 16,612

15,758

64,538

51,459 Total estimated fans 37,540

32,009

145,790

121,152 Ticketing (2)













Estimated number of fee-bearing tickets 88,670

83,955

329,116

280,862 Estimated number of non-fee-bearing tickets 80,777

80,151

291,295

269,814 Total estimated tickets sold 169,447

164,106

620,411

550,676

_________

(1) Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter.



(2) The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This includes primary tickets sold during the year regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing which are reported when the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients' box offices, along with tickets sold on our "do it yourself" platform. These ticket metrics are net of any refunds requested and any cancellations that occurred during the period, which may result in a negative number.

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions) Q4 2023

Q4 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 608.4

$ 903.7 Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) (568.0)

(844.3) Free cash flow from earnings $ 40.4

$ 59.4 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (59.4)

(70.2) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (85.8)

(18.8) Free cash flow — adjusted $ (104.8)

$ (29.6)







Net cash used in investing activities $ (231.8)

$ (425.0)







Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (132.2)

$ 31.9

Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

($ in millions) 12 Months 2023

12 Months 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,370.8

$ 1,832.1 Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 160.0

(637.9) Free cash flow from earnings $ 1,530.8

$ 1,194.2 Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (131.9)

(127.0) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (239.6)

(100.7) Free cash flow — adjusted $ 1,159.3

$ 966.5







Net cash used in investing activities $ (695.8)

$ (784.7)







Net cash used in financing activities $ (87.3)

$ (143.3)

Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents

($ in millions) December 31,

2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,231.9 Client cash (1,483.7) Deferred revenue — event-related (2,947.4) Accrued artist fees (215.9) Collections on behalf of others (82.3) Prepaid expenses — event-related 695.0 Free cash $ 2,197.6

Forward-Looking Statements, Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations:

Certain statements in this press release, including the Supplemental Information that follows, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements the regarding leading indicators pointing to another year of growth for the company in 2024; the company's current expectation that all of its businesses will continue to grow, with anticipated double-digit operating income and adjusted operating income growth in 2024, with profitability expected to compound by double-digits over the next several years; expected growth in Venue Nation fan count; continued momentum for the company's sponsorship business and the drivers for long-term monetization in this business; the company's estimated capital expenditures for 2024; the company's expectations for depreciation and amortization expense, annual accretion, and non-controlling interest and tax expenses in 2024; the company's expectation that 2024 growth will be more weighted toward the second and third quarters compared to previous years; current expectations that foreign exchange rates will not materially impact 2024 revenue, operating income or adjusted operating income; and current expectations that 2024 share count will not change materially from 2023.

Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Live Nation refers you to the documents it files from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, specifically the section titled "Item 1A. Risk Factors" of the company's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K, which contain and identify other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the company's projections or forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date on which they are made. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements by or concerning Live Nation are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Live Nation does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. A reconciliation of each such measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, together with an explanation of why management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, is provided herein.

Adjusted Operating Income (Loss), or AOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as consolidated operating income (loss) before certain acquisition expenses (including transaction costs, changes in the fair value of accrued acquisition-related contingent consideration obligations, and acquisition-related severance and compensation), amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances, depreciation and amortization (including goodwill impairment), loss (gain) on disposal of operating assets, and stock-based compensation expense. We use AOI to evaluate the performance of our operating segments. We believe that information about AOI assists investors by allowing them to evaluate changes in the operating results of our portfolio of businesses separate from non-operational factors that affect net income (loss), thus providing insights into both operations and the other factors that affect reported results. AOI is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of AOI as a performance measure is that it does not reflect the periodic costs of certain amortizing assets used in generating revenue in our business. Accordingly, AOI should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, operating income (loss), net income (loss), and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, AOI as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Constant Currency is a non-GAAP financial measure when applied to a GAAP financial measure. We calculate currency impacts as the difference between current period activity translated using the current period's currency exchange rates and the comparable prior period's currency exchange rates. We present constant currency information to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency rate fluctuations.

Free Cash Flow — Adjusted , or FCF, is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less changes in operating assets and liabilities, less maintenance capital expenditures, less distributions to noncontrolling interest partners. We use FCF among other measures, to evaluate the ability of operations to generate cash that is available for purposes other than maintenance capital expenditures. We believe that information about FCF provides investors with an important perspective on the cash available to service debt, make acquisitions, and for revenue generating capital expenditures. FCF is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of FCF as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available for operations and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, FCF should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, net cash provided by (used in) operating activities and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, FCF as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Free Cash is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as cash and cash equivalents less ticketing-related client funds, less event-related deferred revenue, less accrued expenses due to artists and cash collected on behalf of others, plus event-related prepaids. We use free cash as a proxy for how much cash we have available to, among other things, optionally repay debt balances, make acquisitions and fund revenue generating capital expenditures. Free cash is not calculated or presented in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of the use of free cash as a performance measure is that it does not necessarily represent funds available from operations and it is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Accordingly, free cash should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, cash and cash equivalents and other measures of financial performance reported in accordance with GAAP. Furthermore, this measure may vary among other companies; thus, free cash as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

(in thousands) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,231,866

$ 5,606,457 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $82,350 and $63,294, respectively 2,069,054

1,465,383 Prepaid expenses 1,147,581

949,826 Restricted cash 7,090

5,917 Other current assets 122,163

131,939 Total current assets 9,577,54

8,159,522 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,101,463

1,487,663 Operating lease assets 1,606,389

1,571,395 Intangible assets





Definite-lived intangible assets, net 1,161,621

1,050,622 Indefinite-lived intangible assets, net 377,349

368,712 Goodwill 2,691,466

2,529,380 Long-term advances 623,154

568,558 Other long-term assets 934,849

724,989 Total assets $ 19,074,045

$ 16,460,841 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, client accounts $ 1,866,864

$ 1,791,025 Accounts payable 267,493

180,076 Accrued expenses 3,006,281

2,368,434 Deferred revenue 3,398,028

3,134,800 Current portion of long-term debt, net 1,134,386

620,032 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 158,421

140,232 Other current liabilities 128,430

68,716 Total current liabilities 9,959,903

8,303,315 Long-term debt, net 5,459,026

5,283,467 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,686,091

1,654,525 Other long-term liabilities 488,159

455,971 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Redeemable noncontrolling interests 893,709

669,766 Stockholders' equity





Preferred stock—Series A Junior Participating, $0.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding —

— Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 30,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding —

— Common stock, $0.01 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 233,711,176 and 231,671,647 shares issued and 233,303,152 and 231,263,623 shares outstanding in 2023 and 2022, respectively 2,298

2,285 Additional paid-in capital 2,367,918

2,698,316 Accumulated deficit (2,407,949)

(2,971,229) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865)

(6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 27,450

(90,076) Total Live Nation stockholders' equity (17,148)

(367,569) Noncontrolling interests 604,305

461,366 Total equity 587,157

93,797 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,074,045

$ 16,460,841

LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021

(in thousands, except share and per share data) Revenue $ 22,749,073

$ 16,681,254

$ 6,268,447 Operating expenses:









Direct operating expenses 17,292,016

12,337,524

4,355,989 Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,557,167

2,955,884

1,754,822 Depreciation and amortization 516,797

449,976

416,277 Gain on disposal of operating assets (13,927)

(32,082)

(1,211) Corporate expenses 330,817

237,834

160,428 Operating income (loss) 1,066,203

732,118

(417,858) Interest expense 350,244

278,483

282,440 Loss on extinguishment of debt 18,504

—

— Interest income (237,818)

(77,620)

(6,625) Equity in losses (earnings) of nonconsolidated affiliates 5,455

(10,571)

(2,520) Loss (gain) from sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates 341

(448)

(83,578) Other expense, net 34,933

36,827

3,692 Income (loss) before income taxes 894,544

505,447

(611,267) Income tax expense (benefit) 160,227

96,254

(2,481) Net income (loss) 734,317

409,193

(608,786) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 171,037

113,207

42,118 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 563,280

$ 295,986

$ (650,904)











Basic net income (loss) per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.38

$ 0.66

$ (3.09) Diluted net income (loss) per common share available to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 1.37

$ 0.64

$ (3.09)











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic 228,628,390

224,809,558

217,190,862 Diluted 230,977,326

231,556,866

217,190,862























Reconciliation to net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation:









Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Live Nation $ 563,280

$ 295,986

$ (650,904) Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests (247,438)

(146,770)

(19,771) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders of Live Nation—basic and diluted $ 315,842

$ 149,216

$ (670,675)













LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Year Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2021

(in thousands) CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 734,317

$ 409,193

$ (608,786) Reconciling items:









Depreciation 266,590

225,770

222,840 Amortization of definite-lived intangibles and indefinite-lived intangibles impairment loss 250,207

224,206

193,437 Amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances 83,693

79,043

74,406 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (44,018)

7,199

(9,639) Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 16,884

16,448

37,260 Provision for uncollectible accounts receivable 78,336

68,612

(17,826) Loss on extinguishment of debt 18,504

—

— Stock-based compensation expense 115,959

110,049

209,337 Unrealized changes in fair value of contingent consideration 40,151

56,704

(6,732) Gain on mark-to-market of equity investments (47,878)

(22,638)

(15,447) Equity in losses of nonconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 30,522

14,912

11,189 Loss (gain) on sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates (979)

1,357

(83,578) Other, net (11,509)

3,355

114 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions and dispositions:









Increase in accounts receivable (550,670)

(463,977)

(485,211) Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses and other assets (202,834)

(267,945)

95,533 Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 460,496

1,002,158

1,315,722 Increase in deferred revenue 133,023

367,617

847,949 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,370,794

1,832,063

1,780,568 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Advances of notes receivable (181,801)

(115,992)

(28,899) Collections of notes receivable 17,057

20,527

23,835 Investments made in nonconsolidated affiliates (54,922)

(91,186)

(110,589) Purchases of property, plant and equipment (438,604)

(347,206)

(152,734) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (17,534)

(257,191)

(384,251) Purchases of intangible assets (36,653)

(6,080)

(7,100) Proceeds from sale of investments in nonconsolidated affiliates 1,524

3,863

90,432 Other, net 15,128

8,574

2,344 Net cash used in investing activities (695,805)

(784,691)

(566,962) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Proceeds from long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 1,061,026

122,251

903,827 Payments on long-term debt including extinguishment costs (730,643)

(45,792)

(109,705) Contributions from noncontrolling interests 19,602

15,021

22,026 Distributions to noncontrolling interests (239,619)

(100,660)

(52,368) Purchases and sales of noncontrolling interests, net (113,768)

(48,306)

(9,638) Proceeds from sale of common stock, net of issuance costs —

—

449,630 Payments for capped call transactions (75,500)

—

— Proceeds from exercise of stock options 19,264

35,775

30,618 Taxes paid for net share settlement of equity awards (9,484)

(76,925)

(45,845) Payments for deferred and contingent consideration (17,757)

(44,220)

(17,319) Other, net (402)

(484)

106 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (87,281)

(143,340)

1,171,332 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 38,874

(179,450)

(43,585) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 626,582

724,582

2,341,353 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 5,612,374

4,887,792

2,546,439 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 6,238,956

$ 5,612,374

$ 4,887,792

