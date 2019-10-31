Live Nation Entertainment Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Live Nation delivered its highest operating income and adjusted operating income ("AOI") quarter ever as we continue to scale our business globally and build on favorable supply/demand dynamics for live music. Operating income grew 11% in the quarter and 12% year-to-date while AOI grew 11% in the quarter and 13% year-to-date, outperforming a record third quarter last year, and demonstrating the strength of our business model in today's experience-based economy.

In response to recent questions around consumer demand, we are seeing fan spending as strong as ever. In September, our amphitheater and arena shows actually closed stronger than shows in September of last year, and our fan spending on-site also showed ongoing growth.

At the center of our flywheel, the demand for live events continues to grow, as we have sold 92 million tickets through mid-October, up 6% or five million tickets compared to this time last year, and are on track to have nearly 100 million fans attend our shows this year.

And we have translated that fan growth into strong operating income and AOI gains in on-site spending, sponsorship and ticketing. As a result, as we wrap up a successful 2019, we are confident that we will deliver double-digit operating income and AOI growth for the year.

Concerts Global Platform Expanding

Looking at our Concerts business, year-to-date we have had 73 million fans attend over 26 thousand concerts, delivering $113 million in operating income, which is up 14%, and $333 million in AOI, which is up 17% from last year.

Our international business has been particularly robust this year, delivering much of our fan growth with a strong year for stadiums and theaters, while in the United States our arena and theater activity was also up. As we have grown our show volume and the breadth of artists with which we work, we have also been more effective in pricing tickets closer to market value, particularly with our platinum pricing tool. So far this year we have had over 3,000 arena and amphitheater shows use platinum tickets, with a 54% increase in the number of platinum tickets sold per show.

Looking at our venue operations, we have furthered our focus on the fan experience, improving our hospitality across the board, from our food and beverage offerings to the lawn experience to VIP options. As a result, we increased our average revenue per fan by $2.50 in our amphitheaters to over $29, while also increasing fan spending at our festivals, theaters and clubs.

As we continue building our expertise in on-site execution, we are finding more opportunities to build new venues or to take over operation of existing ones, and since the start of this year we have added 36 venues to our portfolio, ranging from the Brooklyn Bowls in New York and Las Vegas to the Danforth Music Hall in Toronto to the Sportpaleis in Belgium.

As a result, we are confident in the success of our Concerts flywheel for 2019, where we will promote more shows, reach more fans, price more effectively and provide a better fan experience at our venues, which we expect will then drive double-digit operating income and AOI growth for the business this year.

Sponsorship Double-Digit Growth Continues

Turning to Sponsorship, with the first days of Rock in Rio and strong growth across our entire sponsorship platform, our high-margin Sponsorship business delivered 17% operating income and 18% AOI growth for the quarter and 14% operating income and 13% AOI growth year-to-date.

We are the global leader in music sponsorship, delivering the unique value proposition of nearly 100 million fans on-site for brands looking to make a direct connection with consumers. As part of this, we continue to innovate new ways for brands to interact with fans on-site at our venues and festivals, with new programs such as Bud Light's branded photo installations at our amphitheaters and Revlon's roller rink at Lollapalooza. As a result, sponsorship revenue has grown by 11% year-to-date at our venues, while festival sponsorship has grown by 31% year-to-date.

More broadly, growth is substantially driven by our strategic sponsors, all of whom utilize a range of our assets and span multiple years. Revenue from this group, which collectively accounts for 70% of our total sponsorship revenue, has grown 15% year-to-date.

With over 95% of our expected sponsorship revenue for 2019 now contracted, we are confident we will deliver low double-digit operating income growth and AOI growth in the mid-teens in Sponsorship for the full year.

Ticketmaster Leading Marketplace

Ticketmaster grew operating income growth by 30% and generated its highest AOI quarter ever, up 20% from last year, and delivered 5% operating income and 6% AOI growth year-to-date, as every quarter in 2019 has been one of our top 10 gross transaction value ("GTV") quarters ever.

This growth continues to provide Ticketmaster the scale to invest in the evolution from paper tickets to digital, which is being demanded by venues and content that are seeking greater control of their tickets and looking to develop a more direct connection with fans.

Our Presence rollout is pacing ahead of schedule, and we expect digital ticketing to be installed at over 700 venues, representing 120 million tickets, by the end of this year, with over 60% of the fans at digital-enabled events now entering with their mobile devices.

And digital adoption is even greater with the NFL, where 10 teams have now eliminated paper tickets and over 90% of fans for these games are using their mobile phones to get in. Digital ticketing has also expanded our engagement with fans, giving Ticketmaster a more direct connection, providing for more effective marketing and targeted offers. The Ticketmaster app is now regularly in the Top 10 rankings for Entertainment in the Apple App Store, driving a 30% increase in app downloads over the past year.

This, combined with continued improvements in our mobile web experience, has led to further growth in mobile transactions, now accounting for 46% of ticket purchases globally, up 15% over last year. Digital ticketing is a strong demonstration of what Ticketmaster can be – providing the best ticketing platform for venues by delivering value well beyond the sale of the ticket, and at the same time giving fans an ever improving, mobile-led ticket purchasing and management experience.

With these pieces coming together and continued growth in our Concerts activity, I expect we will deliver operating income and AOI growth at Ticketmaster in the mid-single digits for the full year.

Summary

As we approach the end of 2019, we are confident that our strong performance will deliver another record year with growth in revenue, operating income and AOI.

All of our businesses – Concerts, Sponsorship and Ticketing – have delivered growth year-to-date, and based on their key operating metrics, we currently expect each to deliver record revenue, operating income, and AOI for the full year.

With an early look to next year, our 2020 pipeline is up substantially, with over 1,500 stadium, arena and amphitheater shows booked already, up double-digits from this same point last year.

And as we look forward, we continue seeing tremendous opportunity to expand our global concerts and festivals business, driving further growth in on-site execution, sponsorship and ticketing.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 3rd QUARTER (unaudited; $ in millions)



Q3 2019

Reported

Q3 2018

Reported

Growth

Q3 2019

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















Concerts $ 3,173.8

$ 3,297.3

(4%)



$ 3,214.7

(3%)

Ticketing 388.5

368.3

5%



392.9

7%

Sponsorship & Advertising 215.2

171.2

26%



218.6

28%

Other and Eliminations (3.8)

(1.6)

*



(3.8)

*



$ 3,773.7

$ 3,835.2

(2%)



$ 3,822.4

—





















Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ 111.4

$ 121.3

(8%)



$ 110.9

(9%)

Ticketing 64.2

49.5

30%



64.3

30%

Sponsorship & Advertising 133.2

113.8

17%



135.9

19%

Other and Eliminations (0.1)

(6.9)

*



(0.1)

*

Corporate (48.7)

(43.5)

(12%)



(48.7)

(12%)



$ 260.0

$ 234.2

11%



$ 262.3

12%





















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ 194.5

$ 200.3

(3%)



$ 195.2

(3%)

Ticketing 127.3

106.5

20%



128.3

20%

Sponsorship & Advertising 145.3

123.1

18%



148.0

20%

Other and Eliminations (1.8)

(7.9)

*



(1.8)

*

Corporate (38.2)

(35.5)

(8%)



(38.2)

(8%)



$ 427.1

$ 386.5

11%



$ 431.5

12%





*percentages are not meaningful

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS – 9 MONTHS (unaudited; $ in millions)



9 Months

2019

Reported

9 Months

2018

Reported

Growth

9 Months

2019

Constant

Currency

Growth at

Constant

Currency Revenue

















Concerts $ 7,131.5

$ 6,716.9

6%



$ 7,265.1

8%

Ticketing 1,096.9

1,091.9

—



1,114.4

2%

Sponsorship & Advertising 441.9

385.7

15%



450.4

17%

Other and Eliminations (11.8)

(8.6)

*



(11.8)

*



$ 8,658.5

$ 8,185.9

6%



$ 8,818.1

8%





















Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ 112.9

$ 99.3

14%



$ 112.3

13%

Ticketing 170.9

163.5

5%



171.5

5%

Sponsorship & Advertising 256.8

225.4

14%



263.2

17%

Other and Eliminations (0.4)

(14.0)

*



(0.4)

*

Corporate (132.5)

(111.3)

(19%)



(132.5)

(19%)



$ 407.7

$ 362.9

12%



$ 414.1

14%





















Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)

















Concerts $ 332.7

$ 284.3

17%



$ 335.9

18%

Ticketing 351.6

330.3

6%



355.1

8%

Sponsorship & Advertising 283.6

250.2

13%



290.0

16%

Other and Eliminations (4.6)

(16.8)

*



(4.6)

*

Corporate (101.5)

(87.4)

(16%)



(101.6)

(16%)



$ 861.8

$ 760.6

13%



$ 874.8

15%





* percentages are not meaningful

As of September 30, 2019 , total cash and cash equivalents were $1.8 billion , which includes $747 million in ticketing client cash and $406 million in free cash.

, total cash and cash equivalents were , which includes in ticketing client cash and in free cash. Event-related deferred revenue was $952 million as of September 30, 2019 , compared to $759 million as of September 30, 2018 .

as of , compared to as of . For the quarter ended September 30, 2019 , net cash used in operating activities was $260 million and free cash flow — adjusted was $308 million .

, net cash used in operating activities was and free cash flow — adjusted was . We currently expect capital expenditures for the full year to be approximately $325 million , with approximately half to be revenue generating capital expenditures.

, with approximately half to be revenue generating capital expenditures. We currently expect the amortization of non-recoupable ticketing contract advances for the full year 2019 to be in line with the last few years of expense.

KEY OPERATING METRICS



Q3 2019

Q3 2018

9 Months

2019

9 Months

2018

(in thousands except estimated events) Concerts (1)













Events:













North America 6,796

5,922

19,256

17,055 International 1,885

1,812

7,457

6,952 Total estimated events 8,681

7,734

26,713

24,007 Fans:













North America 22,414

24,036

47,041

46,934 International 8,843

9,168

25,979

23,758 Total estimated fans 31,257

33,204

73,020

70,692 Ticketing (2)













Fee-bearing tickets 55,348

53,458

158,558

154,627 Non-fee-bearing tickets 61,664

62,499

182,529

182,062 Total estimated tickets 117,012

115,957

341,087

336,689





(1) Events generally represent a single performance by an artist. Fans generally represent the number of people who attend an event. Festivals are counted as one event in the quarter in which the festival begins, but the number of fans is based on the days the fans were present at the festival and thus can be reported across multiple quarters. Events and fan attendance metrics are estimated each quarter. (2) The fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary and secondary tickets that are sold using our Ticketmaster systems or that we issue through affiliates. This metric includes primary tickets sold during the period regardless of event timing, except for our own events where our concert promoters control ticketing and which are reported as the events occur. The non-fee-bearing tickets estimated above include primary tickets sold using our Ticketmaster systems, through season seat packages and our venue clients' box offices, along with tickets sold on our 'do it yourself' platform.



Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow — Adjusted to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities

($ in millions) Q3 2019

Q3 2018

Net cash used in operating activities $ (260.4)

$ (264.2)

Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 624.2

620.3

Free cash flow from earnings $ 363.8

$ 356.1

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (46.0)

(38.9)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (9.8)

(10.3)

Free cash flow — adjusted $ 308.0

$ 306.9











Net cash used in investing activities $ (121.7)

$ (64.5)











Net cash used in financing activities $ (41.7)

$ (46.6)





($ in millions) 9 Months 2019

9 Months 2018

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 32.9

$ 255.6

Less: Changes in operating assets and liabilities (working capital) 676.4

394.7

Free cash flow from earnings $ 709.3

$ 650.3

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (105.4)

(80.0)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests (73.2)

(41.4)

Free cash flow — adjusted $ 530.7

$ 528.9











Net cash used in investing activities $ (403.4)

$ (378.9)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities $ (139.6)

$ 268.1



Reconciliation of Free Cash to Cash and Cash Equivalents

($ in millions) September 30,

2019

Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,795.2

Client cash (747.4)

Deferred revenue — event-related (952.4)

Accrued artist fees (160.5)

Collections on behalf of others (41.4)

Prepaid expenses — event-related 512.5

Free cash $ 406.0

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding anticipated double-digit operating income and adjusted operating income growth and growth in revenue for the company in 2019, including double-digit operating income and adjusted operating income growth in the company's concerts business, low double-digit operating income growth and adjusted operating income growth in the mid-teens for sponsorship, and operating income and adjusted operating income growth in the mid-single digits for Ticketmaster, with record revenue for each business for the year; projected attendance at the company's concerts of nearly 100 million fans in 2019; and the expectation that the company's Presence digital ticketing product will be installed at over 700 venues, representing 120 million tickets, by the end of 2019, with over 60% of the fans at digital-enabled events entering with their mobile devices; and the strength of the continuing opportunity to expand the company's global concerts and festivals business, driving further growth in on-site execution, sponsorship and ticketing. Live Nation wishes to caution you that there are some known and unknown factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to operational challenges in achieving strategic objectives and executing on the company's plans, the risk that the company's markets do not evolve as anticipated, the potential impact of any economic slowdown and operational challenges associated with selling tickets and staging events.

Reconciliations of Certain Non-GAAP Measures to Their Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures (Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Income (Loss) to Operating Income (Loss)

($ in millions) Operating

income

(loss)

Stock-based

compensation

expense

Loss

(gain) on

disposal

of

operating

assets

Depreciation

and

amortization

Amortization of

non-

recoupable

ticketing

contract

advances

Acquisition

expenses

Adjusted

operating

income

(loss)

reported

Foreign

exchange

impact

Adjusted

operating

income

(loss)

constant

currency





































Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



































Concerts $ 111.4

$ 3.2

$ (0.3)

$ 71.2

$ —

$ 9.0

$ 194.5

$ 0.7

$ 195.2 Ticketing 64.2

1.6

—

39.6

21.8

0.1

127.3

1.0

128.3 Sponsorship & Advertising 133.2

0.7

—

11.3

—

0.1

145.3

2.7

148.0 Other & Eliminations (0.1)

—

—

0.1

(1.9)

0.1

(1.8)

—

(1.8) Corporate (48.7)

6.5

—

4.0

—

—

(38.2)

—

(38.2) Total Live Nation $ 260.0

$ 12.0

$ (0.3)

$ 126.2

$ 19.9

$ 9.3

$ 427.1

$ 4.4

$ 431.5





































Three Months Ended September 30, 2018



































Concerts $ 121.3

$ 3.2

$ 10.3

$ 54.4

$ —

$ 11.1

$ 200.3

$ —

$ 200.3 Ticketing 49.5

1.2

—

34.7

20.8

0.3

106.5

—

106.5 Sponsorship & Advertising 113.8

0.4

—

8.9

—

—

123.1

—

123.1 Other & Eliminations (6.9)

—

—

0.2

(1.2)

—

(7.9)

—

(7.9) Corporate (43.5)

6.6

—

1.4

—

—

(35.5)

—

(35.5) Total Live Nation $ 234.2

$ 11.4

$ 10.3

$ 99.6

$ 19.6

$ 11.4

$ 386.5

$ —

$ 386.5







































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



































Concerts $ 112.9

$ 9.8

$ (0.7)

$ 176.9

$ —

$ 33.8

$ 332.7

$ 3.1

$ 335.9 Ticketing 170.9

4.7

0.1

116.5

58.7

0.7

351.6

3.5

355.1 Sponsorship & Advertising 256.8

2.0

—

24.8

—

—

283.6

6.4

290.0 Other & Eliminations (0.4)

—

—

0.4

(4.6)

—

(4.6)

—

(4.6) Corporate (132.5)

20.4

—

10.6

—

—

(101.5)

—

(101.6) Total Live Nation $ 407.7

$ 36.9

$ (0.6)

$ 329.2

$ 54.1

$ 34.5

$ 861.8

$ 13.0

$ 874.8





































Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018



































Concerts $ 99.3

$ 9.0

$ 10.5

$ 146.5

$ —

$ 19.0

$ 284.3

$ —

$ 284.3 Ticketing 163.5

3.5

—

103.3

59.3

0.7

330.3

—

330.3 Sponsorship & Advertising 225.4

1.2

—

23.6

—

—

250.2

—

250.2 Other & Eliminations (14.0)

—

—

0.6

(3.4)

—

(16.8)

—

(16.8) Corporate (111.3)

20.6

—

3.3

—

—

(87.4)

—

(87.4) Total Live Nation $ 362.9

$ 34.3

$ 10.5

$ 277.3

$ 55.9

$ 19.7

$ 760.6

$ —

$ 760.6





































LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018

(in thousands) ASSETS





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,795,166

$ 2,371,540 Accounts receivable, less allowance of $41,932 and $34,225, respectively 1,215,465

829,320 Prepaid expenses 772,196

597,866 Restricted cash 13,628

6,663 Other current assets 53,268

42,685 Total current assets 3,849,723

3,848,074 Property, plant and equipment





Land, buildings and improvements 1,116,305

984,558 Computer equipment and capitalized software 787,966

742,737 Furniture and other equipment 362,978

329,607 Construction in progress 163,470

160,028

2,430,719

2,216,930 Less accumulated depreciation 1,382,580

1,270,337

1,048,139

946,593 Operating lease assets 1,145,487

— Intangible assets





Definite-lived intangible assets, net 678,790

661,451 Indefinite-lived intangible assets 368,756

368,854 Goodwill 1,915,215

1,822,943 Long-term advances 563,815

420,891 Other long-term assets 397,208

428,080 Total assets $ 9,967,133

$ 8,496,886 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Current liabilities





Accounts payable, client accounts $ 985,214

$ 1,037,162 Accounts payable 119,910

90,253 Accrued expenses 1,511,883

1,245,465 Deferred revenue 1,115,874

1,227,797 Current portion of long-term debt, net 64,274

82,142 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 122,299

— Other current liabilities 39,918

67,047 Total current liabilities 3,959,372

3,749,866 Long-term debt, net 2,694,934

2,732,878 Long-term operating lease liabilities 1,092,538

— Deferred income taxes 166,305

137,067 Other long-term liabilities 112,336

204,977 Commitments and contingent liabilities





Redeemable non-controlling interests 418,816

329,355 Stockholders' equity





Common stock 2,111

2,091 Additional paid-in capital 2,262,461

2,268,209 Accumulated deficit (789,387)

(1,019,223) Cost of shares held in treasury (6,865)

(6,865) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (181,047)

(145,231) Total Live Nation stockholders' equity 1,287,273

1,098,981 Non-controlling interests 235,559

243,762 Total stockholders' equity 1,522,832

1,342,743 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 9,967,133

$ 8,496,886