Live Nation Expands Colorado Team With 5 New Promoters

Together this team works to secure talent and promote shows for venues across Colorado, including The Fillmore Auditorium, Summit, Marquis Theater, Denver's Pepsi Center, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and Paramount Theatre.

In addition to adding more promoters in the region, Live Nation continues to invest in Colorado venues. Summit and Marquis Theater, two iconic Denver venues with capacities at 1,350 and 450 respectively, were acquired by Live Nation in March. The Summit is currently undergoing renovations with a grand re-opening scheduled for the fall of this year. This builds on the company's network of clubs and theatres in the region, including the landmark Fillmore Auditorium which has a capacity of 3,700.

"Over the past few months we've built out a powerhouse team of promoters with the goal of expanding the number of shows Live Nation books and promotes in Denver and beyond," said Pirritt. "All five of our promoters have fostered incredible relationships in the business, earning the respect of artists, promoters, managers, and agents alike. The group also has deep knowledge of both the culture and the dynamics of the music industry here in Denver, which they will use to curate unique and memorable events for our Colorado fan base."

Together the new promoters have a combined 40 years of experience. Prior to joining Live Nation, Dunlap oversaw bookings of Beta Nightclub, when Rolling Stone Magazine named it the #1 Nightclub in the United States. Samuel is formerly of Madison House, where he worked as an agent managing a massive roster of successful national touring acts from his home base in Denver. Bryarly founded local Denver promotions platform THE HUNDRED, and also currently serves as the talent buyer for The Church and Vinyl in addition to his responsibilities at Live Nation. Aston and Brent both spent time building their careers managing and marketing an impressive portfolio of shows at Soda Jerk Presents, the largest independent concert promoter in Colorado, before joining the Live Nation team.

