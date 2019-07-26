Live Nation Selected As One Of People's Top 50 "Companies That Care" For Their Communities, Employees And The World

Live Nation is proud to be recognized for its suite of employee benefits, as well as its dedication to veterans, gender equity, the LGBTQ community, and sustainability. As the global leader in live entertainment, Live Nation strives to set new standards for the music and entertainment industries and was proud to represent as the only company honored from either industry.

Live Nation's employee benefits suite, called "Taking Care of Our Own," features programs that aim to help employees lead more balanced and fulfilled lives with holistic support themes including: taking care of yourself, taking care of your family, taking care of your health, taking care of your wealth, taking care of your career, and taking care of others. Overall, these initiatives are designed to meet employees where they are, and employees are asked to propose new program ideas to ensure the company is addressing the things its staff cares about most.

In addition to standard benefits like healthcare, 401k matching, and vacation time, some of the Live Nation's standout programs include:

Mindful Nation, an on-going series of weekly meditation sessions hosted in 30+ global offices

Personal healthcare concierge and virtual medical consultations

6-months paid parental leave & a baby bonus

6-month sabbatical

Student loan repayment assistance

Egg freezing and IVF coverage

5 paid days off to volunteer every year

5 paid days off to care for sick family members every year

Gender reassignment support

Kid Nation, Live Nation's take on annual "bring your child to work day" that turns the company's offices and venues into a kid-friendly festival for the day

Green Nation, Live Nation's industry-leading global sustainability charter

Hero Nation, a resource group that provides support for veteran employees, focuses veteran hiring initiatives, and outreach in the vet community including $75 million in tickets donated to the non-profit Vet Tix

in tickets donated to the non-profit Vet Tix Adoption and surrogacy support

LYV stock purchase program

Dog-friendly offices

Pet insurance

"Our people are the heart and soul of our company, and my top priority is making sure Live Nation is a great place for them to work," said Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment, CEO and President. "It's a team effort to continue raising the bar for our business and our benefits and I'd like to thank all the Live Nation employees that continue to share their thoughts and ideas with me every day."

PEOPLE once again partnered with global workplace culture authority Great Place to Work to identify the top U.S. companies that best fit the criteria. Live Nation Entertainment has been certified as a Great Place to Work since 2016, which is a testament to how its leaders and employees work together in tandem to elevate business and culture priorities, while implementing programs that will make a tangible difference.

Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work, adds, "Leaders' abilities to show up with genuine care and respect is at the core of any great workplace. Employees at this year's 50 Companies That Care are exceptionally proud of the positive impact their organizations have on their people, communities and the wider world."

Live Nation, in addition to the 49 other companies that made the list, will be featured in the August 5th, 2019 issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on Friday, July 26. See Live Nation's feature here, or read more company stories and view the full list at: people.com/50companiesthatcare.

To identify the "50 Companies That Care," PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work to produce the list using the research firm's extensive database and inside knowledge of outstanding workplaces around the globe. Rankings are based on surveys representing over 4.5 million employees' experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits, philanthropic and community support, with a focus on activities occurring within the past year.

