Live Nation's Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York

Anthony Makes has joined Live Nation's U.S. Concerts division as President of New York and will lead the company's continued expansion in the market and will further develop their concert promotions and event bookings. A NYC-native with decades of industry experience, Makes most recently served as a lead promoter for AEG-partner Bowery Presents, and had been with Bowery for over a decade. Prior to that, he built his expertise in concert promotion in major markets across the country, from LA to Chicago. In his new role at Live Nation, Makes will report to Alan Ostfield, President of U.S. Concerts, North Atlantic Region.

Live Nation is the leading company in live entertainment throughout the New York area, recently producing over 2,700 events for more than 5.9 million fans in the market in 2017.

As part of the expansion, Live Nation's longtime booker Jason Miller who helped solidify Live Nation's presence in New York, is being named Executive Vice President and will work closely with Makes to oversee booking and continue attracting top talent.

"Anthony brings significant industry experience from his 25-year career in music," said Ostfield. "With their combined knowledge of New York and strong relationships within the industry, Anthony and Jason will be unstoppable as we continue working to expand our annual concert events and venue platform."

"I am honored to join Live Nation and its local New York team and begin using my experience and focusing my efforts to further the company's premiere booking, production, and promotion capabilities," said Makes. "My insights and appreciation for the New York events scene, will bring an expanded perspective to Live Nation's businesses in the market. At the end of the day, it's my goal to help create unparalleled live music experiences for my fellow New Yorkers and the countless people who come to NYC to enjoy live events."

Live Nation has clubs, theatres and amphitheaters throughout the city, including Irving Plaza, Gramercy Theatre, Warsaw, Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk, as well as recent additions Mercury Lounge and Bowery Ballroom which joined the Live Nation umbrella through the Mercury East Presents partnership in December 2017. For larger scale artists and shows, Live Nation frequently books NYC's most venerable open rooms, including Madison Square Garden, Barclay's Center, The Beacon Theater and Radio City Music Hall. Live Nation also oversees New York's top music festival, Governor's Ball. This summer, the Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series at the Seaport District will be programmed exclusively by Live Nation.

