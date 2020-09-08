Live NFL Coverage For 2020 Season Begins on SiriusXM Sept. 10

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SiriusXM announced today its comprehensive coverage of the 2020 NFL season, which will deliver live broadcasts of every game as well as new exclusive shows and in-depth 24/7 news and talk on the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel.

The 101st NFL season begins on Thursday, September 10 (8:20 pm ET) when the Houston Texans visit the Super Bowl LIV Champion Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Playoff game. Throughout the season all NFL games through Super Bowl LV will air nationwide on SiriusXM radios. Games are also available on the SiriusXM app and at home on connected devices and speakers for authenticated subscribers with the SiriusXM All Access package.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play channels dedicated to the official radio broadcasts of every NFL team, giving its subscribers access to both the home and visiting team broadcasts for every game. SiriusXM's NFL schedule will also include multiple Spanish-language broadcasts. Schedules can be found at SiriusXM.com/NFLschedule20.

In addition to live play-by-play, subscribers continue to get in-depth and comprehensive NFL talk 24 hours a day, seven days a week on the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, with new programming for 2020.

This season, SiriusXM NFL Radio will launch a new weekly show dedicated to the Las Vegas Raiders, hosted by Raiders great and Pro Football Hall of Fame member Mike Haynes and Las Vegas-based SiriusXM host JT The Brick (aka John Tournour). Silver & Black Radio will debut September 9 and air every Wednesday (7:00-8:00 pm ET) throughout the season on SiriusXM NFL Radio. Haynes and JT will focus on the 2020 Raiders team that's settling into its new home city of Las Vegas, and they will also look back at the storied history of the Silver and Black with storytelling and interviews with Raiders legends.

The daily programming lineup on SiriusXM NFL Radio features shows hosted by NFL experts and interviews with players, coaches and executives from around the league.

Legendary quarterback Brett Favre will return to host his award-winning show, The SiriusXM Blitz with Brett Favre and Bruce Murray, every Tuesday (11:00 am - noon ET) starting today.

Former NFL wide receiver Torrey Smith and former NFL quarterback Jordan Palmer are new additions to the SiriusXM NFL Radio roster this season. Both will be hosts on the channel's morning show The Opening Drive (7:00-10:00 am ET) – Smith on Mondays and Palmer on Thursdays. They will co-host with former NFL safety and veteran SiriusXM host Solomon Wilcots, who is the new daily host of The Opening Drive this season.

The SiriusXM NFL Radio lineup also adds a new daily show, Airing It Out, hosted by SiriusXM's Bob Papa and former coach Charlie Weis (weekdays, 10:00 am – noon ET).

SiriusXM NFL Radio's team of analysts also includes Hall of Famers Gil Brandt, Derrick Brooks, Tim Brown, James Lofton, Anthony Munoz and Bill Polian, former NFL executives Mark Dominik and Pat Kirwan, and former players Erik Coleman, Charles Davis, David Diehl, Bruce Gradkowski, A.J. Hawk, Torry Holt, Brad Hopkins, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Brady Quinn, Geoff Schwartz and Max Starks.

SiriusXM NFL Radio voices also include a number of NFL insiders and radio veterans including Howard Balzer, Vic Carucci, Adam Caplan, John Clayton, Brian Custer, Zig Fracassi, Mike Keith, Dan Leberfeld, Bill Lekas, Alex Marvez, Lance Medow, Tom Pelissero, Shae Peppler, Jeff Rickard, Steve Torre, Evan Washburn and Cole Wright.

Authenticated subscribers can also get SiriusXM NFL Radio programming On Demand via the SiriusXM app and at SiriusXM.com, allowing them to listen to their favorite shows when they want.

Go to SiriusXM.com/NFLonSXM for more info.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in the U.S., and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM and Pandora together reach more than 100 million people each month with their audio products. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

