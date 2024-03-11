Live Oak Construction Supply Expands with Third Georgia Location

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Oak Construction Supply, a leading construction material distributor, will open its third Georgia location in Savannah in June. Similar to the original Norcross location and the newer Marietta branch, the location will house an expansive showroom offering delivery and other value-added services for the construction industry.

"In 1990, construction on Savannah's Talmadge Memorial Bridge was just completing, replacing the previous cantilever truss bridge built in 1953 to allow for taller ships entering the port," says Vice President Ryan Fraizer.

"We supplied many of the concrete vibrators for that job. So, for us, opening a branch in Savannah is like coming full circle. This new branch is part of our effort to support professional contractors and the construction industry in Georgia. Keeping our customers delivering on budget and on time remains our No. 1 driver."

A family owned and operated company, Live Oak has served the construction industry for almost 40 years, growing from a hardware store known to carry hard-to-find items to a construction material distributor stocking thousands of products.

The new location will be led by Joel Landers, who has been with the company for four years and previously worked in sales and estimating with a concrete and masonry supply company for over 13 years. Landers brings a depth of knowledge of the industry to the Savannah market.

The new location is: 82 Columbia Drive, Pooler, GA 31322.

About Live Oak Construction Supply

Since 1986, Live Oak Construction Supply has partnered with professional contractors and the construction industry to provide high-quality equipment, tools and materials. From estimates and deliveries to rentals and repairs, Live Oak offers a full-service approach to support construction projects from pre-bid to closeout.

Media Contact: Jill Robbins, 770-963-3000, [email protected]

SOURCE Live Oak Construction Supply