Live Oak Construction Supply Opens Second Georgia Location

ATLANTA, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Oak Construction Supply, a leading construction supply company, opened its second Georgia location on Nov. 16 in Marietta. At the corner of Cobb Parkway and Wilshire Boulevard, this will be the sister location to the company's original location in Norcross.

"Despite the pandemic, the construction industry and Live Oak have powered through and are seeing successes. We're delighted to show that small businesses cannot only continue to do business now, but they can thrive with the support of their communities. This addition brings our business into a new stage of growth, supplying the know-how and products that support the concrete construction and construction industry as a whole. Despite the recent challenges with COVID, we are poised to continue to grow," said Ryan Fraizier, Live Oak's vice president.

Reports show that the global construction industry is expected to rise in 2021 and that, despite COVID, the hope of more government infrastructure spending is promising.

The new location will offer the same suite of services and products as the original location, from decorative concrete products to safety supplies and slab packages. In addition to tools and equipment, Live Oak Construction Supply provides estimating services and specialty equipment and concrete stamp rental.

The new location is: 488 Cobb Pkwy. N, Marietta, GA 30062.

About Live Oak Construction Supply

Since 1986, Live Oak Construction Supply has partnered with concrete contractors and the construction industry to provide high-quality equipment, tools and materials. From estimates and deliveries to rentals and repairs, Live Oak offers a full-service approach to support construction projects from bid to closeout.

Media Contact

Jill Robbins

770-963-3000

[email protected]

SOURCE Live Oak Construction Supply

