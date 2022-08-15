Live Online Q&A Session Announced to Celebrate the Release of Major New Book About Churchill

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WG Hobart Publishers has just released a major new work about Winston Churchill – NO PEACE WITH HITLER: Why Churchill Chose to Fight WWII alone Rather than Negotiate with Germany by Alan I. Saltman. To celebrate, tonight there will be a live online Virtual Launch party. During the party, which will start at 9 PM EDT, the author will read excerpts from the book and answer questions about it from the audience.

NO PEACE WITH HITLER is the first book that focuses on what there was about Churchill that caused or allowed him to refuse to negotiate a peace agreement with Germany in May 1940 when all of Western Europe was held by the Nazis and Britain seemed next.

The book has been praised by, best-selling Churchill historian, Andrew Roberts who tweets,

"Alan Saltman's fine new book No Peace With Hitler (@NPH2022) is published on August 15, which I do recommend. He looks at the events of May 1940 in detail and in proper context, concluding that absent Churchill, Britain might well have made peace with Hitler, leading to catastrophe."

"Through a profound mastery of all the most important sources, and several unexpected ones too, Mr. Saltman establishes how the decision to fight on after defeat on the Continent rested largely on character traits that Churchill had been consciously and unconsciously evolving over the previous sixty-five years."

"[No Peace with Hitler is a] "well-researched, well-written, and, above all, wise book."

Lee Barckmann of Reader Views adds that,

"'No Peace with Hitler' has a particular purpose—to explain in deep detail how and why Churchill came to stand not only against Hitler, but also against the policy of appeasement of his peers, his political party, the press, and the war-weary general public. It explains how he rallied Britain—and the Democratic world—to fight against Nazi/Fascism. It achieves this better than anything I have read before;" and that NPWH is "… a strong addition to the mountain of books written about Churchill."

