Live Onsite Webcast Auction of Complete JD Norman Automotive Component & Powertrain Manufacturing Facility and Real Estate in Mexico

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich., April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Levy Associates is pleased to announce the secured party auction sale of all automotive manufacturing equipment of JD Norman Industries in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. JD Norman is a major automotive powertrain and component manufacturer. This Live Onsite Webcast Auction will take place in San Luis Potosi, Mexico on Thursday May 26, 2022 and online at www.rlevyinc.com. The auction is being managed by Robert Levy Associates in conjunction with Maynards, Gordon Brothers and LVA Mexico.

Items to be sold include:

Lot 157 Mazak Model VTC-200C Vertical CNC Machining Centers Bank Shot Lot 062 Mazak Model VTC-160A Vertical CNC Machining Center

Automotive Component Manufacturing Equipment

82) CNC Turning & Machining Centers

Toolroom Equipment

Inspection Equipment

Shop & Factory and Facility Equipment

Product Lines & Parts for Popular Trucks and Automobiles

Real Estate

The Live Onsite Webcast Auction will held at the San Luis Potosi Holiday Inn located at Av Benito Juarez 1702 Colonia Industrias, San Luis Potosi, 78395 Mexico and online at www.lvamexico.com/JDNSLP. Inspection of assets will be available on two days prior to sale date or by appointment. For further information, and a complete listing of all assets, visit online at: www.rlevyinc.com

"This Negotiated Sale of top-quality, brand name automotive engine parts manufacturing equipment represent a remarkable opportunity for our customers to acquire top line equipment to enhance and upgrade their operations," said Robert Levy, President of Robert Levy Associates. "Beyond that," he added, "with the sale of the facility and real estate, this is a chance to expand manufacturing operations in one of Mexico's most desirable industrial locations."

